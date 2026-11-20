Dame Judi Dench leads stars in supporting the Dementia Carers Together appeal, raising funds for new six-week courses to support UK families caring for loved ones with dementia.

Dame Judi Dench is spearheading a high-profile fundraising initiative aimed at providing critical support for unpaid caregivers of individuals suffering from dementia. The Oscar-winning actress, 91, is actively urging the public to contribute to the Dementia Carers Together appeal, a collaborative project between Alzheimer's Society and the Daily Mail's Mail Force charity. This campaign seeks to raise millions of pounds to establish a pioneering support network for relatives and friends who provide daily care.

Dementia Carers Together Course Details

The primary objective of this fundraising effort is to finance new nationwide six-week courses designed specifically for unpaid carers. These structured programs aim to deliver vital information regarding legal rights and available services while fostering a sense of community. The initiative addresses the isolation often felt by caregivers by providing them with the advice and confidence needed to navigate the complex challenges associated with caring for someone with the disease.

Also read How your bad marriage could raise your dementia risk by 38%

Dame Judi Dench Campaign Message

Dame Judi Dench emphasized the necessity of this support system, stating that Alzheimer's Society is launching the Dementia Carers Together service to help carers feel less alone. She noted that her own connection to the cause was deepened after her Oscar-nominated portrayal of author Iris Murdoch, who battled dementia in a 2001 film. Since that role, she has served as a patron for the Alzheimer's Society, reinforcing her commitment to the cause. She explicitly asked the public to donate to the appeal to make a lasting difference for carers across the United Kingdom.

Arlene Phillips Shares Personal Experience

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Dame Arlene Phillips is among the stars backing the campaign, drawing on her own experience caring for her father, Abraham, for over a decade after his Alzheimer's diagnosis. She described how dementia became personal to her family and highlighted the difficulty families face when feeling they are dealing with everything alone. Phillips argued that bringing carers together to share experiences and connect with others who understand could be invaluable for their wellbeing and resilience.

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Lorraine Kelly and Meera Syal Speak Out

Television personality Lorraine Kelly, 66, echoed these sentiments, citing her friend Fiona Phillips, who was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease in 2022 at the age of 61. Kelly also mentioned that her own father exhibited signs of dementia before his death in January after slipping on an icy path. She described dementia as the cruellest disease and expressed relief that the Daily Mail is raising awareness, noting that funds need to be ploughed into support systems. Similarly, actress Dame Meera Syal, 65, lost her father Surendra to the disease in 2018 after his diagnosis in 2011. Syal portrayed a mother with early-onset dementia in the National Theatre's 2024 production of A Tupperware of Ashes and stressed the emotional and financial navigation families must undertake.

Scott Mitchell Honors Barbara Windsor

Actor Scott Mitchell, 64, lends his support as the People's Champion for The Dame Barbara Windsor Dementia Goals Programme, honoring his late wife who passed away in 2020. Mitchell cared for Windsor for six years following her dementia diagnosis in 2014 and described the journey as lonely, isolating, and painful. He shared that he once felt completely lost and inadequate despite having access to charitable advice, highlighting that most carers must learn on the job. He welcomed the new campaign as a vital resource to help thousands of unpaid carers support both their loved ones and themselves through the ever-changing challenges of the disease.