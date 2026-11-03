Judi Dench Reveals Why She Never Watched Bond Film Where M Was Killed Off

Legendary actress Judi Dench explains she has never viewed the final Bond film where her character M died. She details her 20-year tenure and relationship with the franchise.

Legendary actress Judi Dench has disclosed that she has never actually watched the final James Bond film in which her character M met her demise. The actress, who portrayed the head of MI6 for two decades, explained that her refusal to view the movie stems from lingering feelings about how the story concluded. She cited her attachment to the role as the primary reason for avoiding the screen.

Judi Dench Sulked Over M Death

Dench revealed that the reason she has never seen the 2015 film Skyfall is simple and somewhat playful. She stated that because the creators killed off her character, she is still sulking and therefore has avoided the film entirely. This admission came while she was promoting her latest book, where she discussed her extensive history with the franchise.

Also read Judi Dench Tells All About Bond: It Was Daniel Craig’s Idea to ‘Have Me Killed’

The decision to kill off M was a significant departure from previous entries in the series. Historically, the franchise was not known for killing off its central characters. However, the version of M played by Judi Dench died via a gunshot wound in Skyfall. This event marked a major shift in the narrative structure of the movies featuring Daniel Craig as the spy.

Dench Defends 20 Year Tenure

During her interview, Judi Dench elaborated on her appreciation for the character of M. She described the role as tough, direct, and no-nonsense. She noted that M is respected by many people and remains comfortable in positions of authority. This deep respect for the character likely influenced her emotional reaction to being written out of the story.

Advertisement

Dench also addressed rumors that she had cried when she was told she was being replaced. She firmly denied these claims, stating that she would not cry after twenty glorious years and eight Bond films. She pointed out that her tenure lasted one film longer than that of Roger Moore, who holds the record for the longest-running 007 actor to date.

Skyfall Cameo And Future Roles

Although Skyfall was the final film in her main stint as M, Judi Dench clarified that she did appear in the follow-up film. She made a cameo appearance on a TV screen, a role so small that it took her less than an hour to shoot. She mentioned this with a laugh, indicating that she harbored no hard feelings about her character's exit.

Dench expressed that she was actually happy with the way M was written off. She had always wanted the filmmakers to let M out from behind her desk, and Skyfall provided that opportunity. She laughed about the circumstances leading to her character's death, noting that it was Daniel Craig's idea to kill her off.

She recalled the indignity of being sacked by Ralph Fiennes before her character's ultimate fate was sealed. Despite the dramatic nature of the exit, Dench maintained a positive attitude. She highlighted the impressive nature of her accomplishments in the role, which explains her status as a fan favorite even without having seen the final film.