Judi Dench Memoir Reveals Naughtiness and Career Insights

A new book transcribes conversations with Dame Judi Dench, revealing her mischievous childhood, acting philosophy, and life after macular degeneration ended her performing career.

Dame Judi Dench has released a new memoir that offers an intimate glimpse into the life of one of Britain's most celebrated actresses. The book, titled 'Too Late to Make a Run For It', is a transcription of conversations between the actress and author Brendan O'Hea. At nearly 92 years old, Dench remains as spirited and irrepressible as she was in her youth. The publication provides readers with detailed recollections of her childhood, her rigorous approach to the craft of acting, and her current life in retirement.

Childhood Mischiefs and Family Background

Dench describes herself as the naughtiest girl in her school during her early years. As a child, she frequently got into scrapes for chattering in class or firing a pea-shooter at her surroundings. In one notable incident from her youth, she once posted a dead rat through a neighbor's letterbox. These early displays of mischief contrast sharply with her dignified public persona, yet they reveal the origins of her spirited nature.

Also read The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony is this weekend. Who’s getting in and who’s showing up?

Her family home in York was a Victorian terrace situated on three levels, complete with an attic and a cellar. Her father, a doctor, served in the First World War and received a decoration for gallantry, though he never discussed this service. The cellar of the family home contained a dispensary equipped with racks of tall blue bottles with vertical ridges to indicate poison. Her mother, who originated from Dublin, possessed a unique sense of humor and uttered peculiar sayings, such as comments about her skin tone.

The household was bustling with activity, featuring boisterous brothers, maids, and cooks. The family took frequent trips to the theatre and enjoyed endless summer holidays. Dench reflects on this domestic security, noting that it provided her with the stability to take risks as a performer. She describes herself as not being neurotic or full of phobias, allowing her to function without relying on excessive drama or coaching. Instead, she simply cracks on with her work, viewing boundaries as limits intended to be crossed.

Advertisement

Instinctual Acting and Career Milestones

Dench's approach to acting relies heavily on instinct rather than extensive preparation. She enjoys the adrenaline rush of uncertainty, to the extent that she often refrains from looking at scripts until the first day of rehearsals. She does not feel the need to conduct traditional research for her roles. Her process involves constant recalibration and readjustment while performing in front of live audiences. This method has resulted in electrifying performances in a wide array of characters.

Her portfolio includes iconic roles such as Mother Courage, Cleopatra, and Queen Victoria. She also portrayed the character of Iris Murdoch on screen. In the James Bond franchise, she played M in eight films, a role that earned her a place in pop culture history. Her doormat at home, which reads 'I've been expecting you, 007', famously amused actor Pierce Brosnan when he visited her residence.

Her unique voice, characterized by a huskiness present since birth, has been a significant asset to her career. In her early days performing in West End musical, industry figures would joke that they would love to see her again once she recovered from her laryngitis. Eventually, a note had to be inserted in theatre programs confirming she was not suffering from a cold. This distinctive vocal quality lends a strange deep melancholy to her roles, attracting high-profile fans including former US president Bill Clinton, Princess Margaret, and Paul Newman.

Awards and Personal Philosophy

Dench received the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1999 for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth I in the film 'Shakespeare In Love'. She remains modest about this accolade, suggesting that the costume rather than her performance won the award. She views the award as recognition for only eight minutes of screen time featuring bad teeth. Composer Stephen Sondheim praised her rendition of 'Send In The Clowns', which she first performed in 1995 as Desiree Armfeldt in his musical 'A Little Night Music'. Sondheim considered her performance the best he had ever heard.

Despite her fame, Dench maintains a philosophy that acting is not about looking glamorous but about serving the story. She describes 'Send In The Clowns' as a bitterly sardonic song laced with fury. Her humility extends to her interactions with royalty. After receiving a damehood, she was invited to Buckingham Palace. She was disappointed that the monarch was heralded by corgis rather than the trumpets and messengers depicted in Shakespearean plays.

Advertisement

During a carriage procession from Windsor to Ascot, Dench was reprimanded for waving merrily to the crowds. She was informed that this behavior was considered bad form. These anecdotes highlight her down-to-earth nature despite her status as a Dame. She continues to embrace challenges and finds joy in the interplay with audiences, regardless of the setting.

Retirement and Health Challenges

Due to macular degeneration, Dench can no longer see sufficiently to continue acting. This health issue has forced her to retire from the stage and screen. She now dwells in her garden in Surrey, where she engages in planting trees in memory of her late friends. She spends her time listening to the calls of nuthatches, blackbirds, cuckoos, owls, and kestrels. This shift in lifestyle marks a significant change from her years of intense theatrical activity.

At home, she feels close to her late husband, actor Michael Williams, who died of lung cancer in 2001. Dench acknowledges the profound impact of his death on her identity. She states that grief changes who you are altogether and believes she will never get used to it. She sometimes hears a door opening in the house and thinks he has simply wandered in, even after all these years have passed.

Dench holds strong opinions on various aspects of life and society. She expresses dislike for miserliness, mobile phones, and bad manners. She is critical of ineffectual arts ministers and those who use bad grammar. She also despises directors who sit in judgment and undermine the contributions of actors. Her memoir, available from the Mail Bookshop, serves as a testament to her enduring spirit and artistic legacy.