Is Brady the coach that can vault the Bills over the top? Is an NFC East three-peat still in play in Philly? We overreact to Week 11 NFL action.

. I'm not sure it would have been an overreaction by me, and I'm not sure it was an overreaction by the Colts. We are entering the fish-or-cut-bait time of the year in the NFL.

Thanksgiving is in four days. December starts next week. At this point, if something isn't working, we're past the time for patience. If you're still in the race, every move you make must be about what could make the difference in your favor.

Also read NFL Prediction Panel Backs Heavily-Favored Bills to Escape Landmine vs. Dolphins

If you're out of it, every move needs to be about figuring out the plan for 2027 and beyond. The Colts concluded that they weren't going anywhere with Jones and it was time to get another look atLet's look at five potential takeaways from all the Week 11 action and judge them as legitimate stances or irrational stretches.

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Plus, we hit a few fantasy football overreactions at the end.to improve to 9-1, which is the best record in the league at this writing. . He gets