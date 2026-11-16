Judging overreactions to NFL Week 10: Playoff spin for Vikings, Pats, Browns, more

Will Kirk Cousins be the difference in the NFC North? The Browns are going to the playoffs ... but not the Patriots? Patrick Mahomes for MVP and Kyle Shanahan for COY?

overreactions last week, preferring to see at least one weekend's worth of NFL games before rushing to judgment about the immediate impact of any of the completed deals.

Let's look at five potential takeaways from all the action and judge them as legitimate stances or irrational stretches. Plus, we hit a few fantasy football overreactions at the end.was the main reason the Vikings decided they needed to make this deal. Fair to say the early returns are positive.on Sunday. Solid numbers, nothing eye-popping, but there is important context here about team confidence and vibes in general.

Also read NFL Week 10 winners and losers: Vikings' offense arrives, Browns perfect at home

This Vikings team looked energized by the return of Cousins, who ran the offense with a proficiency that has eluded all Vikings quarterbacks for the past two seasons. And he did it with just one week of practice. , becoming the first NFL team in 11 years to record eight sacks and three takeaways in the first three quarters of a game. They finished with four takeaways for the game.

On offense, star wideoutset season highs in targets with 13 and catches with nine, finishing with 74 yards and the kind of smile he hasn't flashed since 2024. The Vikings completed the two-game season sweep of the division-rival Packers and moved into a three-way tie for first place in the historically awesome NFC North. Minnesota, Chicago and Detroit are all 7-2, and Green Bay is 6-4.

The Vikings have a 3-1 record in division games, havingYeah, you probably could have guessed where I was going with this answer just by reading the last two sentences of the last paragraph. There is no way to predict anything with confidence with four teams in one division playing this well. Sure, the Packers are 1-3 in division games and their offensive line is struggling, but they're also gettingin Munich.

The Bears are off this week, so there's not a ton new to say about them, but they've won four in a row and are obviously quite good.say with confidence is that the acquisition of Cousins forces us to take the Vikings' chances very seriously, even in a division where everyone seems to be excellent. They just need a representative offense to pair with their elite defense, and Cousins right now appears to give them that. Will it last?

No way to know. Cousins is 38 years old and certainly not all he used to be. But he's also clearly better than what the Vikings have been working with since they letwalk after the 2024 season. And the way they looked Sunday tells us his impact has already been felt beyond the white lines.

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It's a major move -- it's just way too soon to feel sure about anyone's chances to win this NFC North.has been the Chiefs' MVP so far this season,Kansas City's big free agent acquisition from the spring. But Walker missed this game because of atouchdown passes, including an 18-yarder to Downs that put the Chiefs up 14-3 just before halftime. Mahomes has 19 touchdown passes this season.

Mahomes is still the best player in the NFL in my opinion, and he reminded us of that a bit Sunday. But he has also won this award two times. Based on how the voting tends to go, it will probably be harder for him to win again this year. Voters like to give it to someone new.

Mahomes has also taken a back seat on the hype train to Walker, and Mahomes's overall numbers, though very good, lag behind the performances of, etc. Comeback Player of the Year might already be in the bag, and if he keeps throwing five touchdown passes every week, then yeah, MVP would be, too.

But I think Mahomes and the Chiefs are very happy to build this season's offense around the running backs and focus on postseason success ahead of individual awards.

's injury-plagued Patriots debut season continued, as he returned from his ankle injury but had to leave in the second half because of a hamstring injury. New England came into the game already banged up at running back and on the offensive line.relieved Maye and was ineffective, leading us to wonder if the offense can function if Maye has to miss much time -- especially if Brown also sits.

New England is 5-5, 3 games behind first-place Buffalo in the AFC East and a game behind Cleveland, which holds the final wild-card spot, in the AFC standings. Twelve of the past 26 teams to lose the Super Bowl have missed the playoffs the following season, and the Patriots are in danger of making that 13 of 27.

After making it through last season as one of the healthiest teams in the league, the Patriots are feeling the sting of regression in that area. They have a bye next week, so maybe that gives Maye and/or Brown enough time to get back in the lineup. But the problems range beyond that, including a defense that has given up 80 points during the past two weeks and has suddenly developed a disturbing propensity for allowing explosive plays.

San Francisco Bay Area Weather: Level 1 storm brings rain, winds and dangerous high surf to regionIt's not over yet, don't get me wrong. I'm not locking the Browns into that No. 7 spot just yet, and the Raiders, Ravens and Texans -- all of whom are in similar spots in the standings -- have plenty of issues.

But it's absolutely possible that the Patriots miss the postseason, and if Maye is out for a while, it might even be likely at this point. After falling behind the Texans 17-0 in the second quarter and still being behind 24-20 in the final minutes of the game, the Browns stormed back for anhad 312 passing yards and 50 rushing yards, leading a winning fourth-quarter drive for the sixth time this season.

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The blitzing Browns defense of first-year coordinator Mike Rutenberg made life tough forThe Browns are half a game behind the Steelers and 1 games behind the Bengals in the AFC North. And again, Cleveland occupies the third and final wild-card spot in the projected AFC playoff field. All due respect to the job that first-year head coach Todd Monken and Rutenberg are doing, but it's hard to imagine the Browns continuing to do this for another half a season.

They're off next week, then, but after that, the Browns still have to navigate two games against the Bengals, a road trip to New Jersey to face the Giants, a road trip to Baltimore and a couple of seemingly winnable games against the Falcons and Colts. But without the wild fourth-quarter comebacks, it's hard to know how good this Browns team is.

Hot take: I tend to like teams that score more points than they allow, and the Browns have a point differential of minus-32. Watson's fourth quarters have been good, but overall, he has not played well. His 41.2 QBR ranked 28th in the NFL entering Sunday's games and was only marginally improved by the 43.5 he put up in this one.

Seven AFC teams have to make the playoffs by rule, and especially because the Browns beat the Texans, it's getting tougher to find teams to like to come from outside the current playoff field and get in. But there is a lot of season left, and this Browns balancing act has plenty of time to tip the wrong way. The 49ers went into Dallas on Sunday and ... well, they played pretty much the same game they play every week.

Efficient, creative and deadly on offense. Leaning on their stars to make big plays. Winning shootouts when necessary. Winning gritty when the games are gritty.

They are as confident as any team in the league, and who can blame them? The Niners are 2 games clear of the rest of their division and have beaten every other team in it already. In training camp, 49ers left tackletold me that the fact that they weathered all of their injuries last year and still made it to the second round of the playoffs calcified their confidence and convinced them they could overcome anything.

The way they've played so far this season backs that up.. The Cowboys aren't very good. But step back and take a look at this 49ers season for a second.

The wide receivers who caught passes for them in this game were:, a 2025 fourth-round pick who entered the game with 12 career catches, seven of which came in the 49ers' previous two gamesandSamuel are ripping off 70-yard touchdowns like it's 2023 all over again and their banged-up defense is making the necessary plays against some of the league's best offenses. The 49ers are 8-1, tied with Buffalo for the best record in the NFL, and theoretically could get healthier in the second half.

It's not hard to make the case that Shanahan is doing the best job of any coach in the league -- overcoming adversity, finding ways to win and winning convincingly just about every week.. The Saints were planning to ease him back into action, and they did. No one else grabbed the reins of the Saints' run game while he was out, so they'll lean on their big offseason RB signing eventually.a few weeks back, remember?

Walker's injury is a reminder not to overwork him, and they trust this rookie at a high level.. If you've been stashing Tyson in your IR slot all season, it wasn't easy, but it has a chance to pay off huge. The No. 8 pick in this year's draft is making up for lost time.doesn't sound like he will be out long, and even with Kirk Cousins in the fold, this isn't likely to be a high-volume passing offense.