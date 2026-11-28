Updated Crown Court Compendium mandates jury directions on rape myths following Russell Brand conviction, reinforcing that trauma responses vary and do not indicate falsehood.

Senior judges in England and Wales have been issued a mandatory directive to always instruct juries regarding common misconceptions surrounding sexual assault. This significant update to the Crown Court Compendium was finalized on Tuesday, establishing that such warnings are important and necessary in every case involving sexual offences. The regulatory change follows the high-profile conviction of comedian Russell Brand at Southwark Crown Court, where concerns were raised about the prevalence of rape myths during the proceedings.

Amendments To Jury Guidance Mechanisms

The revised section of the Compendium explicitly states that directions designed to alert a jury to the potential error of adopting stereotypical thinking must always be given. Previously, the guidance suggested that judges might give appropriate directions to counter risks of stereotypes, but the new language elevates this to a strict requirement. Even when advocates do not overtly seek to advance misconceptions about how victims react, the judge retains the duty to provide these essential contextual warnings to ensure a fair trial.

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The updated text emphasizes that assistance given to juries on this topic has led to a marked reduction in advocates using myths and misconceptions during cross-examination. Judges can now direct jurors that people react differently to the trauma of a serious sexual assault. They are also instructed to consider that while some victims complain immediately, others feel shame and shock and may delay reporting for some time, which does not indicate that the accusation is false.

Legal Reactions And Defence Controversies

The push for stricter guidance comes in the wake of the trial of Russell Brand, who was jailed for ten-and-a-half years for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. During the trial at Southwark Crown Court, Brand's barrister, Ian Winter KC, faced heavy criticism for his line of defence. Winter argued before jurors that none of the complainants had resisted, screamed, or even tried to leave, a narrative that prosecutors and observers identified as perpetuating harmful rape myths.

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The controversy surrounding Winter's approach highlighted the dangerous assumptions about victim behaviour that can influence jury deliberations. The new guidance serves as a corrective measure to prevent such defences from misleading fact-finders. By mandating these directions, the judiciary aims to neutralize the impact of defensive tactics that rely on outdated and incorrect expectations of how victims should behave during and after an assault.

Prosecutorial Perspective And Social Impact

Siobhan Blake, the national lead for rape and serious sexual offences at the Crown Prosecution Service, emphasized that Brand's trial demonstrated that victims deal with trauma in wholly different ways. Blake noted that social media has been filled with questions about why Brand was convicted for offences that occurred almost two decades ago. She argued that asking why someone did not immediately report sexual abuse misunderstands the reality of the emotional impact such experiences have on individuals.

Blake stated clearly that there is no right way to respond to sexual abuse and cast aspersions on the women who came forward by questioning their timing. The Crown Prosecution Service maintains that the delay in reporting is a common reaction to trauma and should not be used as evidence to dismiss the validity of the complaints. This stance reinforces the legal principle that the credibility of a witness should not be undermined by the time elapsed between the offence and the report.

Future Policy And Systemic Reforms

In addition to updating the Compendium, the Government is expected to establish a specialized team to address wider issues related to sexual offences. This team will focus on combating false rape myths concerning third-party consent, the age of consent, and broader abuses of power. The creation of this body signals a broader governmental commitment to reshaping the legal and social understanding of sexual violence.

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The directive also acknowledges that guidance on rape myths can sometimes benefit a defendant by ensuring their case is judged on its actual merits rather than preconceived notions. By standardizing these directions across all Crown Court trials, the legal system aims to create a more consistent and equitable environment for all parties involved. The move reflects a growing recognition that judicial instructions play a pivotal role in dismantling entrenched biases within the criminal justice process.