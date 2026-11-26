A judge upheld New York City’s rent freeze but called Zohran Mamdani’s campaign promise “reckless and irresponsible.”

Zohran Mamdani scored a major legal victory Wednesday when a judge upheld New York City's historic rent freeze, but the ruling also delivered a striking rebuke of one of the mayor's signature campaign promises.

Brendan Lantry, a New York state Supreme Court justice in Manhattan, dismissed a lawsuit brought by landlords seeking to overturn the Rent Guidelines Board's decision to freeze rent increases on both one- and two-year leases for rent-stabilized apartments. But Lantry took issue with Mamdani's repeated campaign promise to “freeze the rent,” writing that the mayor's “comments, promises and guarantees” were “reckless and irresponsible” because the power to set increases rests with the independent RGB, not the mayor.

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“The Mayor of the City of New York has no authority to unilaterally raise, ‘freeze’ or otherwise adjust the rent of stabilized units in this City,” Lantry wrote, according to Courthouse News Service. “That responsibility is within the power of the Board and the Board alone.