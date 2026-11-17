A judge will consider whether to unseal records that could reveal the basis for the federal search of Ilhan Omar’s home.

A federal judge will hear arguments Tuesday over whether records tied to the search of Democratic Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar’s home should be made public.

Omar has long faced allegations that her former husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, is her brother and that their marriage was intended to obtain immigration benefits. The congresswoman has repeatedly denied the allegations, and her attorney has called the investigation "politically motivated.

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" Chief U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg for D.C. scheduled the November 17 hearing after news organizations asked the court to unseal records connected to the federal search warrant. In a November 12 order, the court told the government to be prepared to explain “why materials beyond the Affidavit itself cannot be unsealed. ” The hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Federal agents searched Omar’s Washington home on October 12 as part of an investigation reportedly around questions surrounding immigration paperwork relating to Omar and her family. The sealed warrant listed conspiracy, false statements on immigration paperwork and immigration fraud as possible crimes under investigation, Reuters reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. Omar has not been charged with a crime. Newsweek has contacted Omar's office for comment via email outside office hours.

What Records Could Be Unsealed? On October 15, fourteen news organizations asked the court to release sealed records connected to the warrant. The records sought include the search warrant, warrant application, supporting affidavit and attachments, the return and inventory of property seized, as well as related court filings and orders. The applicants argue that the public has a right to see the records and that any sensitive information could be protected through redactions rather than keeping the documents completely sealed.

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Search warrant affidavits typically set out the facts investigators presented to a judge to establish probable cause for a search. The Justice Department has opposed releasing the records and has filed some of its arguments with the court under seal. On October 27, the government filed a public response opposing the applications along with additional sealed material. The applicants filed replies on October 30.

The government’s decision to submit some of its arguments under seal means parts of its justification for keeping the warrant records secret are themselves not publicly available. Boasberg’s latest order, however, puts particular focus on whether documents other than the affidavit can be released. What Is the Ilhan Omar Investigation About?

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security investigated allegations in 2016 concerning Omar’s 2009 marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, according to a report by The New York Times citing current and former officials. Prosecutors ultimately did not pursue a case after concluding the statute of limitations had expired. President Donald Trump and other conservative critics have alleged, without providing evidence, that Elmi was Omar’s brother and that the marriage was intended to circumvent immigration laws.

Omar has repeatedly denied the allegations. Earlier, in 2002, Omar and another man, Ahmed Abdisalan Hirisi, had sought a marriage license but did not complete a legal marriage. Instead, they married in their Muslim faith tradition. Omar and Hirisi had two children together, but, in 2008, according to Omar, the couple separated.

Omar announced that she had married political consultant Tim Mynett in March 2020. The full scope and factual basis of the current investigation remain unclear, in part because the warrant materials at the center of Tuesday’s hearing remain sealed. The current investigation appears to focus on whether Omar or family members provided false information when they entered the United States as refugees in the 1990s or during the citizenship process, Reuters reported.

Omar has accused the Trump administration of political intimidation. What Could the Judge Decide? Tuesday’s hearing will consider whether the government has justified keeping the search-warrant records secret and whether some of them can be released while the investigation continues. The judge could leave the records sealed, order some documents released with redactions, or require the government to provide further justification for withholding them.

Any release could provide the clearest public account yet of the basis for the federal search of Omar’s home. Chief U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg for D.C. scheduled the November 17 hearing after news organizations asked the court to unseal records connected to the federal search warrant.told the government to be prepared to explain “why materials beyond the Affidavit itself cannot be unsealed. ” The hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET in federal court in Washington, D.C.

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Federal agents searched Omar’s Washington home on October 12 as part of an investigation reportedly around questions surrounding immigration paperwork relating to Omar and her family. The sealed warrant listed conspiracy, false statements on immigration paperwork and immigration fraud as possible crimes under investigation, Reuters reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. Omar has not been charged with a crime. On October 15, fourteen news organizations asked the court to release sealed records connected to the warrant.

The records sought include the search warrant, warrant application, supporting affidavit and attachments, the return and inventory of property seized, as well as related court filings and orders. The applicants argue that the public has a right to see the records and that any sensitive information could be protected through redactions rather than keeping the documents completely sealed. Search warrant affidavits typically set out the facts investigators presented to a judge to establish probable cause for a search.

The Justice Department has opposed releasing the records and has filed some of its arguments with the court under seal. On October 27, the government filed a public response opposing the applications along with additional sealed material. The applicants filed replies on October 30. The government’s decision to submit some of its arguments under seal means parts of its justification for keeping the warrant records secret are themselves not publicly available.

Boasberg’s latest order, however, puts particular focus on whether documents other than the affidavit can be released.citing current and former officials. Prosecutors ultimately did not pursue a case after concluding the statute of limitations had expired. President Donald Trump and other conservative critics have alleged, without providing evidence, that Elmi was Omar’s brother and that the marriage was intended to circumvent immigration laws. Omar has repeatedly denied the allegations.

, had sought a marriage license but did not complete a legal marriage. Instead, they married in their Muslim faith tradition. Omar and Hirisi had two children together, but, in 2008, according to Omar, the couple separated. Omar announced that she had married political consultant Tim Mynett in March 2020.

The full scope and factual basis of the current investigation remain unclear, in part because the warrant materials at the center of Tuesday’s hearing remain sealed. The current investigation appears to focus on whether Omar or family members provided false information when they entered the United States as refugees in the 1990s or during the citizenship process, Reuters reported.

Omar has accused theTuesday’s hearing will consider whether the government has justified keeping the search-warrant records secret and whether some of them can be released while the investigation continues. The judge could leave the records sealed, order some documents released with redactions, or require the government to provide further justification for withholding them. Any release could provide the clearest public account yet of the basis for the federal search of Omar’s home.