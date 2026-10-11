Alaska Judge to Rule on Peltola Campaign Absentee Ballot Data Request

A state judge said he will decide quickly whether Mary Peltola's Senate campaign can obtain lists of rejected absentee voters in Alaska's still-uncalled race against Sen. Dan Sullivan. The state says releasing the data would violate voter privacy.

Alaska State Superior Court Judge Thomas Matthews announced Tuesday that he expects to issue a written ruling within a day regarding a lawsuit filed by the campaign of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mary Peltola. The legal dispute centers on Peltola's request for a comprehensive list of absentee voters whose ballots have been rejected during one of the most closely watched midterm elections in recent history.

The Peltola campaign argues that obtaining this data is essential to ensure all qualified voters have their ballots counted and to understand the specific reasons behind rejections. Attorneys for the state counter that releasing such information would violate strict voter privacy protections enshrined in Alaska law. This conflict highlights the tension between campaign transparency efforts and the confidentiality required in the electoral process.

Also read Peltola leads Sullivan by 2,517 first-choice votes in Alaska Senate race

During arguments before Judge Matthews, Peltola attorney Abha Khanna emphasized that her team is not seeking to disrupt the ongoing ballot counting process. She stated that the absentee ballot review process has been going incredibly smoothly and that the campaign plans to keep it that way. Khanna argued that the requested information is a matter of public record and aligns with what observers already see at regional offices.

Khanna explained that while campaigns and parties currently have observers present at the state Division of Elections' regional offices to watch the review boards, they lack access to that information in a centralized manner. The campaign is requesting a unified dataset to streamline their oversight capabilities without interfering with the administrative workflow of the elections division.

Advertisement

State attorneys contend that daily reports generated by the division containing lists of absentee ballots to be reviewed are not public records. In court filings, they described these documents as ephemeral working materials that contain confidential information and are not meant for preservation. They argue that providing full access to these internal logs would compromise the integrity of the review process and expose private citizen data.

Michaela Thompson, who manages absentee ballot review boards for the elections division, testified that the version of the report provided to observers does include home addresses, which many voters seek to keep private. She noted that the state's old, inflexible voter database cannot produce a report that excludes these confidential addresses, forcing observers to rely on signed confidentiality agreements that prohibit copying or recording information.

Assistant Attorney General Margaret Paton Walsh told the judge that state law sets out specific timelines for notifying voters if their absentee ballot is rejected. Voters can check the status of their ballot through an online system, but that information is not posted until at least 10 days after certification. Walsh argued it makes no sense for a campaign to have access to rejection details before the voters themselves do.

Alaska does not currently have a process that allows voters to fix problems on absentee ballots that can cause them to be rejected, such as forgetting to sign the envelope. This lack of a cure period adds urgency to the Peltola campaign's desire to understand rejection patterns, as there is no opportunity for voters to correct errors once the deadline passes.

Advertisement

The state accepts ballots up to 15 days after general elections from overseas voters, making Nov. 18 the final day to receive them. That date also serves as the target for the Division of Elections to conduct ranked vote tabulations if no candidate wins more than 50% of the first-choice votes. The division has announced vote counts for Tuesday and Friday this week, with the potential for additional days, including the crucial Nov. 18 count.

An attorney for Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan's campaign, Stacey Stone, filed a motion in support of the state's position. However, Sullivan's campaign clarified that if the judge orders any production of data or documents, they are asking that such information be made equally and simultaneously available to all candidates in the affected race. This stance ensures a level playing field regardless of the outcome of the privacy debate.

Judge Matthews indicated that his written ruling will address these competing interests promptly. The decision will determine whether the Peltola campaign gains access to the rejected ballot data or if the state's privacy protections remain intact. The timing of the ruling is critical as the election results remain too early to call in both Alaska and Mississippi.

As the legal proceedings continue, the focus remains on ensuring the accuracy and fairness of the election process. Both campaigns are monitoring the situation closely, knowing that the judge's decision could impact how future election disputes are handled in Alaska. The swift nature of the expected ruling underscores the high stakes involved in this pivotal midterm contest.