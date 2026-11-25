Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Brendan Lantry ruled that the Rent Guidelines Board had a rational basis for freezing rents on one- and two-year leases, rejecting landlord claims of collusion and predetermination. While upholding the zero percent increase for stabilized tenants, the judge criticized Mayor Zohran Mamdani for guaranteeing the freeze during his campaign, calling it irresponsible. The decision preserves a key policy achievement for the current administration and provides legal clarity amid ongoing tensions between property owners and tenant advocates.

A Manhattan Supreme Court Justice has delivered a decisive ruling that upholds the historic rent freeze imposed by New York City's Rent Guidelines Board, marking a significant legal victory for tenant advocates and Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration.

Justice Brendan Lantry rejected the lawsuit filed by a coalition of landlords who argued that the board's decision to freeze rents on one- and two-year stabilized leases was unlawful, predetermined, and the result of collusion with City Hall. The ruling, issued in late November, preserves the zero percent increase for renewal leases beginning between October 1, 2026, and September 30, 2027, one of the signature campaign promises of Mayor Mamdani.

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Landlords Allege Rent Board Manipulation

The decision comes after a contentious period that saw tenants celebrating inside El Museo del Barrio in East Harlem immediately following the board's June 2026 vote, while landlords had sought to maintain previous year's increases of three percent for one-year leases and four and a half percent for two-year leases. The legal challenge was brought by seven landlords represented by former Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro, who alleged that the Rent Guidelines Board had manipulated financial data and ignored evidence of growing financial distress among property owners.

They claimed the board worked toward an outcome dictated by the mayor's office, pointing to email correspondence between Rent Guidelines Board Chair Chantella Mitchell and the deputy chief of staff to the deputy mayor for housing and planning. In these emails, a draft of the board's statement explaining its decision was shared before the June 25 vote.

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Justice Lantry acknowledged that such communication cast a dark shadow over the purported independence of the board but concluded that it did not rise to the level of an Article 78 violation without further corroboration of an administration-dictated decision. The judge emphasized that the court was confined to the record before it, noting that the landlords had agreed to end discovery despite the court permitting the exchange of further information, and had not sought to conduct depositions to substantiate their claims of collusion.

Judge Criticizes Mayoral Campaign Promises

Despite upholding the legality of the rent freeze, Justice Lantry issued sharp criticism regarding the political conduct of Mayor Mamdani and his campaign promises. The judge wrote that guaranteeing a rent freeze to millions of New Yorkers without the authority to do so was irresponsible and directly invited the instant proceeding, noting that political candidates routinely comment on policy issues but should not make binding guarantees on matters reserved for independent bodies.

The ruling also addressed the composition of the board, rejecting suggestions that Mamdani's appointment of members who shared his political views constituted evidence of collusion. Lantry stated that elections have consequences, a premise that is the backbone of our democracy. The Rent Guidelines Board's Price Index of Operating Costs had found that building expenses rose by 5.3 percent, with significant increases in fuel and insurance costs.

Ruling Highlights Housing Affordability Debate

However, supporters of the freeze pointed to the board's finding that net operating income rose, arguing that the freeze was fiscally responsible. Arpit Gupta, a public representative who cast the sole vote against the freeze, had disputed allegations of interference, stating he had not observed the administration interfering with individual board members' decisions. This ruling marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing debate over housing affordability, tenant rights, and the independence of regulatory bodies in New York City.