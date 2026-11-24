High Court validates UK will of Dorothy George, protecting niece Helen Thyer and nephew Peter Crawford from sharing estate with 18 other kin.

A High Court judge has ruled in favor of a retired teacher and her brother, allowing them to retain the full inheritance of their aunt Dorothy Eirwen George, whose estate was valued at approximately £1million. The legal victory prevents the fortune from being distributed among 18 other relatives after a drafting error in a second will threatened to invalidate the original UK testament.

Dorothy Eirwen George passed away in December 2023 at the age of 83, leaving behind a complex portfolio that included assets in the United Kingdom and a holiday apartment near Limassol in Cyprus. The dispute centered on whether a later document signed in Cyprus nullified her primary will, which had clearly designated her niece Helen Thyer and nephew Peter Crawford as the sole beneficiaries of her wealth.

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The Legal Mechanism of the Revocation Error

The core of the legal battle involved a technical clause in the second will executed in Cyprus four months after the initial English document. The Cypriot will was drafted to leave the Limassol apartment specifically to Ms Thyer, balancing the inheritance since the first will left an equivalent cash legacy to Mr Crawford. However, the Cyprus document contained a general revocation clause that, under strict literal construction, legally canceled out the earlier 2017 English will.

This technical oversight created a scenario where Dorothy Eirwen George died intestate, meaning she had no valid will to govern the distribution of her assets. Under UK intestacy laws, an estate without a named heir is divided among the closest surviving kin. In this case, the intestacy rules would have required the siblings to share the £1million estate with 16 other known relatives, drastically reducing their individual shares.

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Stakeholder Arguments and Family Testimony

Helen Thyer and Peter Crawford challenged the validity of the intestacy outcome in London's High Court, arguing that their aunt never intended to disinherit them. They presented evidence that the inclusion of the revocation clause was a mistake and did not reflect Dorothy Eirwen George's true wishes. The siblings' barrister, Michael O'Sullivan, contended that the aunt only created the second will to ensure Ms Thyer received the property, not to strip Mr Crawford of his entitlement.

The court heard testimony from Rosemary Sanger, a friend of the deceased, who confirmed that Dorothy Eirwen George had explicitly stated her intention to leave her English estate to both claimants. Sanger's statement supported the assertion that the aunt was a careful individual who made a simple drafting error rather than a deliberate attempt to alter her final distributions. The siblings also had to commission expert genealogists to locate these 16 potential co-heirs, who were not close to the deceased.

Real-World Impact and Judicial Reasoning

Master Katherine McQuail, the judge presiding over the case, determined that the court has the power to admit an earlier will to probate even if a later document contains a revocation clause. This power is exercised when the evidence overwhelmingly suggests that the testator did not intend to revoke the earlier will. The judge noted that none of the 16 potential co-heirs had come forward to challenge the confirmation of the 2017 English will.

The ruling effectively resolved the legal hiccup that threatened to fragment the estate. By accepting the validity of the original UK will, the High Court confirmed that Helen Thyer and Peter Crawford retain the right to jointly inherit the entirety of their aunt's £1million fortune. This decision underscores the importance of clear testamentary intent in estate planning and the court's willingness to correct technical errors that contradict a deceased person's clear wishes.