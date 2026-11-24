Federal Judge James Boasberg has released records showing prosecutors sought evidence from 1980 regarding Rep. Ilhan Omar. The files reveal an extensive immigration investigation into the Minnesota congresswoman's personal history and potential criminal charges.

A federal judge has ordered the unsealing of a heavily redacted 169-page legal document concerning the recent raid on the Washington, DC residence of Representative Ilhan Omar. The release of these files provides new details about a criminal investigation into the Minnesota Democrat, which is reportedly examining allegations of immigration fraud and false statements spanning decades of her life. This development marks a significant escalation in the scrutiny faced by the sitting lawmaker.

Legal Timeline of the Federal Search Warrant

Chief District Judge James Boasberg mandated the public release of the documents on Monday, following persistent requests from multiple news organizations and a conservative activist group seeking transparency in the matter. The Justice Department had initially submitted a request for a search warrant on October 2, which received judicial approval shortly thereafter. This legal authorization enabled agents from Homeland Security Investigations to execute a raid at Rep. Omar's home on October 12.

Also read Judge unseals documents related to search of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home

The unsealed records indicate that prosecutors have been examining potential evidence covering the vast majority of the congresswoman's life. Investigators are specifically seeking documents and information that date back to as early as 1980, which predates Rep. Omar's birth in Somalia by two years. The scope of this request has raised eyebrows regarding the depth of the inquiry into her personal history prior to her arrival in the United States.

Constitutional Concerns and Legislative Immunity

During the preliminary stages of the investigation, US Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh engaged in detailed discussions with Department of Justice prosecutors regarding the execution of the raid. He required the government to explain precisely how the search would be conducted without infringing upon the legislative protections asserted by Rep. Omar. These protections are grounded in the Constitution's Speech and Debate Clause, which is designed to shield lawmakers from external interference in their official duties.

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The court explicitly acknowledged the sensitivity of targeting a sitting member of the United States House of Representatives. In the warrant petition, the court noted that even with established probable cause, it must separately balance necessary constitutional considerations. The Justice Department maintained that the warrant was strictly unrelated to any speeches given or legislative work performed by the congresswoman. They argued that while the Speech and Debate Clause prevents questioning about legislative acts, it does not grant immunity from prosecution for separate criminal conduct.

Alleged Criminal Charges and Investigative Scope

According to sources familiar with the warrant, Department of Justice prosecutors are evaluating Rep. Omar for potential immigration-related crimes. The specific allegations include making false statements on official paperwork and involvement in a single conspiracy charge. Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley commented on the documents, stating that the broad scope of the investigation confirms efforts to gather evidence dating back to the congresswoman's birth.

The unsealed files reveal that prosecutors believe Rep. Omar committed offenses over several decades. Despite the intensity of the investigation and the extensive search warrant, the Minnesota lawmaker has not yet been formally charged with any crimes. Judge Boasberg declined to unseal an affidavit detailing the specific findings of the search, indicating an expectation that such documents will eventually be made public with appropriate redactions to protect sensitive information.