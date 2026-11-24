Omar’s home was searched in October, weeks before the midterm elections.

A federal judge unsealed more than 160 pages’ worth of court documents Monday night pertaining to the warrant authorizing a federalcould be released with redactions after a coalition of news publications, including NBCUniversal News Group, sought access to the sealed records.

The released documents do not include the search warrant. Boasberg agreed with the Justice Department in its efforts to keep the majority of the records sealed, but said a back-and-forth regarding the protection of Omar’s “speech and debate” rights — a clause that shields lawmakers from criminal and civil liability tied to legislative acts —Omar’s home was searched in October, within weeks of the midterm elections, an unusual move to take against a sitting lawmaker seeking re-election.

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The DOJ has kept the charges against the Minnesota Democrat under wraps, but people familiar with the investigation previously toldthat they revolve around potential immigration-related crimes. Omar is a naturalized citizen, who immigrated to the U.S. from Somalia when she was a child. President Donald Trump has repeatedly taken political shots at Omar, and at Somalis more generally. When speaking about the congresswoman at his rallies, crowds of Trump’s supporters have sometimes erupted into chants of “lock her up. ”