Judge tosses Kennedy Center suit against musician Chuck Redd, who canceled performance over Trump's influence

Attorneys for Chuck Redd said a Superior Court judge has dismissed a breach of contract lawsuit after the artist canceled a Kennedy Center show in protest of Trump.

A bust of President Kennedy is displayed, right, in the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts last week. A D.C. judge tossed the Kennedy Center’s breach-of-contract lawsuit against jazz musician Chuck Redd, ruling his cancellation of a Christmas Eve show in protest of Trump’s influence was protected speech.

The Superior Court granted dismissal under Washington’s Anti-SLAPP statute, intended to block lawsuits that punish critics over issues of public concern. Redd, longtime leader of the center’s holiday ‘Jazz Jams,’ argued that he never signed a contract for the performance, which he canceled after Trump’s board voted to add the president’s name to the venue Attorneys for musician Chuck Redd say a D.C.

Superior Court judge dismissed a breach of contract lawsuit filed against the artist after he canceled a Christmas Eve performance at the Kennedy Center in protest of President Trump’s influence over the venue. Redd, a drummer and vibraphone player who has toured with Dizzy Gillespie, Ray Brown and others, had presided over holiday “Jazz Jams” at the Kennedy Center since 2006.

He called off last year’s performance shortly after Trump’s handpicked board for the Kennedy Center voted to add the president’s name to the venue, which Congress named for President Kennedy after his assassination.

“The Center sued Mr. Redd because he publicly and rightly objected to adding Donald Trump’s name to the Kennedy Center, a living memorial to former President John F. Kennedy,” Lisa J. Banks, one of Redd’s lawyers, said in a statement. “The lawsuit against Mr. Redd was political retribution, pure and simple, by the Trump Kennedy Center, and the Court correctly saw it as such in dismissing the case with prejudice.

” Redd told the Associated Press in an email Saturday that he is “very pleased with the judge’s ruling. ” The motion to dismiss, filed in March, argued that Redd wasn’t contractually obligated to perform. It included the contract provided by the Kennedy Center, which the artist never signed. Rebuilding L.A.

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