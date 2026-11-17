According to the 37-page court document by Judge Andrienne Davis, Anthony Garrett was allegedly tortured into confessing to the crime by then Chicago Police Detective Richard Zuley.

His death sparked outrage — leading to the demolition of the Cabrini-Green projects and even igniting a truce between gangs for three years. According to the 37-page court document by Judge Andrienne Davis, Anthony Garrett was allegedly tortured into confessing to the crime by then Chicago Police Detective Richard Zuley.

Garrett alleged that while in custody, he was handcuffed to a wall ring in a windowless room where he was questioned by Zuley and others, before two officers in plain clothes beat him with a rubber hose and a phone book, even targeting his surgically repaired leg. It was further alleged that he was threatened that"it would start up all over again" unless he incriminated himself.

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As a result, he signed the coerced confession of Dantrell's murder, according to the court document. The confession read that Garrett accidentally shot Dantrell while in a sniper position from a high-rise as he targeted a rival gang member. Garrett was serving his 100-year sentence at the Centralia Correctional Center. The court document read that Zuley used the threat of continued beatings to obtain Garrett's signature on a confession.

Zuley denied the allegations during his testimony earlier this year. The judge wrote,"The court finds Detective Zuley not credible. The court does not find that every denial by Detective Zuley was false, but the court does not accept his material denials of coercive conditions and lack of knowledge in this case.

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" In April 2023, the Torture Inquiry and Relief Commission found evidence that supported Garrett's claim, including evidence concerning Zuley and the absence of physical evidence, a recovered weapon, or gunshot residue tying him to the crime. Based on the evidence by the relief commission, the court found that Garrett was more likely tortured before he signed the confession.

Garrett has been ordered to be remanded to the Cook County Department of Corrections, where he will remain in custody until a decision is made on a retrial. UIC student faces federal charges for allegedly possessing Molotov cocktail on campus, prosecutors sayLoyola Medicine prohibiting minors, requiring masks for hospital visitors due to high respiratory virus levels