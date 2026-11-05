Judge Teresa Molina-Gonzales Retained Despite Controversy Over Release of Fire Attack Suspect

Chicago voters retained Judge Teresa Molina-Gonzales by 71 percent even after she released Lawrence Reed, who allegedly attacked Bethany MaGee on a train.

Chicago voters have overwhelmingly reelected Judge Teresa Molina-Gonzales by a 71 percent margin in Tuesday's judicial retention election. This decisive victory occurred despite intense public scrutiny surrounding her decision to grant pretrial release to Lawrence Reed, a career criminal with more than 70 arrests.

The controversy stems from Reed's alleged violent attack on 26-year-old Bethany MaGee. Reed was released from custody by Judge Molina-Gonzales while facing separate violent incident charges, before he allegedly doused MaGee with flammable liquid on a Chicago Transit Authority train. The incident resulted in critical burns covering half of MaGee's body and drew national attention.

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Details of the Train Attack and Legal Proceedings

Bethany MaGee was riding the CTA's Blue Line innocuously when Lawrence Reed allegedly launched an unprovoked assault. Witnesses reported that Reed shouted "Burn alive, bitch!" as he set MaGee on fire. The severity of the injuries required extensive medical intervention, with MaGee's family reporting two months post-incident that she was progressing slowly but steadily from her wounds.

Lawrence Reed was arrested in December and faces terrorism and arson charges. Prosecutors allege that Reed also set fire to Chicago City Hall three days prior to the train attack. These charges underscore the severity of the alleged crimes committed by a man with a extensive history of criminal activity.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Political Implications

The White House weighed in on the crime, using the incident to criticize the city's no cash bail policies. The federal critique highlighted the broader political debate surrounding judicial discretion and public safety in Illinois. This external pressure contrasted sharply with the local electorate's decision to retain the judge who ordered the release.

Amy Eck, another alleged victim of Lawrence Reed, expressed shock at the retention. Eck accused Reed of punching her in the face outside her office building in 2021. She stated that the judge was lucky MaGee did not die, emphasizing her belief that Reed poses a continuous threat to women in Chicago.

Bar Association Ratings and Judicial Accountability

Judge Teresa Molina-Gonzales received a qualified rating for retention from the bar associations. When CBS News asked the association to explain this positive rating, they stated that one decision does not necessarily provide a complete picture of a judge's qualifications. They argued that while a ruling can be part of public discussion, it must be viewed in the context of a judge's overall record.

University of Chicago political science professor John Mark Hansen explained that judicial elections are low information elections. He noted that most voters lack the time or motivation to research judges thoroughly. Hansen suggested that voters often rely on bar association recommendations rather than detailed case histories when casting their ballots.

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Long-Term Impact on Judicial Retention Policies

The reelection of Judge Molina-Gonzales raises questions about the efficacy of judicial retention elections in holding judges accountable for controversial decisions. Critics argue that the system fails to inform voters about specific rulings that impact public safety. The case of Lawrence Reed serves as a potent example of this disconnect.

As the legal proceedings against Lawrence Reed continue, the political fallout may influence future debates on bail reform and judicial elections. The stark contrast between the voters' decision and the criticism from victims and federal officials highlights the complex nature of justice and politics in Chicago.