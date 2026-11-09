Judge Temporarily Halts Canton Charter School Revocation Efforts

A Hinds County judge temporarily halted efforts to revoke the Canton charter school's charter while SR1 appeals the decision to close it.

A Hinds County Chancery Court judge has temporarily paused efforts to revoke the charter of SR1 College Preparatory and STEM Academy, a Canton charter school in Mississippi. Hinds County Chancery Court Judge Tametrice Hodges-Linzey granted the school a temporary restraining order on Monday, November 2, 2026, against the Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board. The order pauses the revocation process for at least a month, according to a report by Leonardo Bevilacqua for Mississippi Today.

The trigger for the legal action was a vote by the authorizer board on Monday, October 26, to revoke the school's charter for severe financial mismanagement. School leadership requested the restraining order on Friday, October 30, four days after that vote. The board also ordered the school to cease operations by the end of the year.

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How the Charter Revocation Process Works

The temporary restraining order blocks authorizer board staff from starting the process of revoking the school's charter while the school's appeal is pending, according to the school's attorney, Jamie Travis. The authorizer board's decision is being challenged in Hinds County chancery court because the authorizer board is based in Jackson.

Under authorizer board policy, close-out procedures must begin within a day of the vote to revoke a school's charter. Board staff must hold meetings to close out school finances and provide information to parents and staff. School officials must also secure financial records and schedule time for school finance team members and authorizer board staff to review those closed-out records.

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Board policy also requires a separate meeting between authorizer board staff and school officials to discuss the details of the school's operating status. School officials must provide contact information for parents and staff so the board can notify them, within five and 10 days respectively. State law and agency policy allow authorizer board staff to conduct on-site inspections of schools.

Competing Views on the Board's Decision

Jamie Travis argued in the October 30 court filing that authorizer board members did not adequately prove mismanagement. Travis said the board was unwilling to wait for the school's latest audit, which was released on Wednesday, October 7, and instead held a hearing in May to decide whether to revoke the charter.

Travis also said the audit lacked serious findings and would clear up concerns about the school's finances. In addition, he argued that the authorizer board did not provide enough technical support to charter school leaders. Travis further contended in the court filings that the board is driving away students and staff before an appeal can be heard.

Travis pointed to a Wednesday, October 28, incident as an example of board interference. That day, Lisa Karmacharya, the authorizer board's executive director, arrived at the school during an internal staff meeting. Tamu Green, the school's chief executive officer, opened the door for Karmacharya, but Travis said Karmacharya had not been invited. Travis also disputed whether state law supports unannounced on-site visits.

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Lisa Karmacharya told Mississippi Today on Wednesday that it was important for school staff to gain clarity about the board's decision to revoke the charter. Karmacharya said SR1 officials did not provide the necessary parent and staff contact information by the agency's deadline. Dorlisa Hutton, the school's vice president, did not respond to a request for comment and hung up when Mississippi Today contacted her on Wednesday. Tamu Green did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Appeal Standards and Next Steps for the School

Judge Tametrice Hodges-Linzey will need to rule on whether to overturn the authorizer board's decision to revoke the school's charter. Appeals of agency decisions made after administrative hearings, known as judicial reviews, are limited to specific criteria under Mississippi law.

Jamie Travis, acting on behalf of SR1 College Preparatory and STEM Academy, must prove that the authorizer board's decision was arbitrary, capricious, unsupported by fact, beyond the agency's authority, or in violation of the school's constitutional rights. The restraining order remains in effect for at least a month, a period that will shape the timing of the appeal.

The outcome matters for families and staff at the Canton school, which the board has ordered to close by the end of the year. Until the court rules, the school continues to operate while its appeal is pending. This case is also the first time the state has revoked a school's charter and navigated an appeal of that decision since 2013, when Mississippi's charter school law went into effect.