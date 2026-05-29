Judge temporarily blocks payouts from Trump's $1.8B 'anti-weaponization' settlement fund

A federal judge has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's administration from paying any claims through a new $1.776 billion settlement fund for Trump allies who believe they were victims of a weaponized government.

Shooter who killed tow truck driver during vehicle repossession at Jacksonville apartment complex still on the run: JSOFriends said a Jacksonville woman bought a gun to protect herself against her boyfriend.

He is now accused in her deathJSO says 15-year-old boy facing felonies after 2 attempted sexual assaults in JacksonvilleFILE - An American flag flies outside the Department of Justice in Washington, March 22, 2019. U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria, Virginia, on Friday also barred the government from moving forward with the fund’s creation while litigation is pending to challenge it.

The judge scheduled a June 12 hearing for arguments on whether to extend the order blocking payouts from an “Anti-Weaponization Fund,” which the government created to resolve Trump’s lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service over the leak of his tax returns. The fund has created a fierce backlash since it was announced last week, with even Republicans pressing acting Attorney General Todd Blanche over the eligibility considerations and the possibility that even violent rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, would be free to seek compensation.

The Justice Department hasn’t formed the five-member commission that will decide on payout criteria, so there has been no money paid out yet or claims accepted. Plaintiffs’ attorneys from the legal advocacy group Democracy Forward are seeking a court order halting the fund’s implementation and preventing the Trump administration from disbursing any payouts from it. The federal suit claims there is no legal basis or accountability behind the fund. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Family says woman, stepfather among 3 killed in Westside domestic violence stabbingShooting death of repo truck driver in Jacksonville has others in business voicing safety concernsSay goodbye to boring walls because wallpaper is making a major comeback.

✨🏡Two men charged after food truck robbery spree ends in shootingTow truck driver fatally shot during repossession in Brentwood, JSO saysJacksonville City Council rejects resolution aimed to keep future jail out of redlined neighborhoods





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