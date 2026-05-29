Judge temporarily blocks payouts from Trump's $1.8B 'anti-weaponization' settlement fund

A federal judge has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's administration from paying any claims through a new $1.776 billion settlement fund for Trump allies who believe they were victims of a weaponized government.

Russian drone targeting Ukraine goes astray, crashes into apartment building in NATO member RomaniaFederal judge had sex in chambers with police officer and lied about it, investigation foundJudge refuses to block Trump order to limit mail voting.

There's no immediate effect on the midtermsClaude Lemieux, the feisty four-time Stanley Cup champion for Avalanche, Devils and Habs, dies at 60Bruce Springsteen calls out the White House and announces a protest festivalAP Entertainment WireViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsA red fox stows away on a cargo ship, traveling from England to the USBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itA photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from rare White House angleJudge permanently blocks Manhattan Project radioactive waste from Wayne Disposal landfillAbout 8% of the country lacked health insurance in 2025, new data shows.

That could rise next yearHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseYou should be dancing, yeah.

Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageHajj pilgrims perform rituals in soaring heat as Eid al-Adha celebrations beginGobierno de Trump ha pedido a fiscales no proceder contra presidenta de Venezuela, dicen fuentesWith a stalemate in Ukraine and discontent at home, Putin seems ready to escalate his warThe Afternoon WireChilean American stolen as a baby reunites with his mom and gets a second chance at familyTreasury Secretary Bessent confirms limited steps toward a $250 bill featuring Donald TrumpFrench Open stunner: No. 1 Jannik Sinner struggles with dizziness during heat wave in 2nd-round lossMartina McBride, Morris Day among wave of cancellations at Trump-linked Freedom 250 concertsViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsA red fox stows away on a cargo ship, traveling from England to the USBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itA photo captures President Trump and first lady awaiting British royals from rare White House angleJudge permanently blocks Manhattan Project radioactive waste from Wayne Disposal landfillAbout 8% of the country lacked health insurance in 2025, new data shows.

That could rise next yearHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseYou should be dancing, yeah. Moving to music offers all kinds of benefits as you ageHajj pilgrims perform rituals in soaring heat as Eid al-Adha celebrations beginGobierno de Trump ha pedido a fiscales no proceder contra presidenta de Venezuela, dicen fuentes





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