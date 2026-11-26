A federal judge granted ABC a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order, blocking the FCC from early license renewal proceedings for eight ABC-owned stations. The judge found the network is likely to succeed on its First Amendment retaliation claim.

U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan issued a 45-page ruling on Wednesday that permanently blocks the Federal Communications Commission from proceeding with early license renewal reviews for eight ABC -owned television stations. This decisive legal intervention stops the agency from enforcing a timeline that would have moved the renewal dates up from the originally scheduled 2028 to 2031 window.

The ruling represents a significant temporary victory for ABC and its parent company, The Walt Disney Company, who argued that the FCC's aggressive review process was a direct attempt to punish the network for critical media coverage. Judge AliKhan granted a preliminary injunction that bars the commission from taking any further action against the network while the underlying lawsuit plays out in court.

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In her extensive analysis, the judge found that ABC is likely to succeed in proving that the FCC's actions were retaliatory rather than regulatory. She pointed to a specific pattern of behavior where FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr appeared to take President Donald Trump's public rhetoric as direct marching orders to target the broadcaster. The court concluded that the potential loss of broadcast licenses creates an existential threat that chills protected First Amendment activity.

The timeline of events raises serious questions about the motives behind the FCC's decision. Judge AliKhan noted that it is no coincidence that President Trump criticized a late-night skit by ABC host Jimmy Kimmel on social media, and that the very next day, the defendants initiated the early license renewal proceedings. This rapid sequence of events suggests a coordinated effort to silence critical commentary.

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Justice Department attorney Dimitar Georgiev-Remme defended the FCC's actions in previous court hearings, arguing that the commission needed to investigate possible violations of the Communications Act of 1934. The agency has been scrutinizing the broadcaster since last year over compliance with anti-employment discrimination rules, alleging that ABC's responses to information requests have been insufficient. However, the judge remained skeptical of the government's justification for the early review.

ABC and Disney filed legal briefs emphasizing the chilling effect of the FCC's demands. They argued that each day the network faces the choice between exercising independent editorial judgment or risking the loss of valuable broadcast licenses. The network described the situation as sitting with its head on a guillotine while awaiting a decision that could threaten its very existence.

An ABC News spokesperson welcomed the ruling as an important victory for the First Amendment. They thanked the court for its careful consideration of the network's arguments. The statement reinforced the network's commitment to maintaining editorial independence against what they perceive as political interference.

Conversely, an FCC spokesperson immediately criticized the ruling, calling it wrong on both the facts and the law. The agency maintained that controlling Supreme Court precedent supports their regulatory authority. They stated they look forward to prevailing in full on this matter in future proceedings.

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The case is part of a broader pattern of legal skirmishes between the Trump administration and major news outlets. This includes previous tensions over coverage of the executive branch and other regulatory pressures. The FCC has also recently warned daytime and late-night talk shows about equal-time rules for political candidates, drawing further scrutiny from broadcasters.

Judge AliKhan did not grant a broader ban on all coercive actions by the FCC, as ABC had requested. She noted that the network had not specified what future threats might exist beyond the current early license renewal proceedings. However, the current injunction provides substantial relief for the network in this ongoing legal battle.