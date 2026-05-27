Judge tells deadlocked jury to go back into sentencing deliberations in Ian Mitcham trial

The jury for the sentencing phase of Ian Mitcham's murder trial is deadlocked, and the judge has instructed the jury to go back into deliberations.

PHOENIX — The jury for the sentencing phase of Ian Mitcham 's murder trial is deadlocked, and the judge has instructed the jury to go back into deliberations.

The jury sent the judge a note that they were at an impasse on Wednesday afternoon. Last month, a jury found Ian Mitcham guilty of murdering Allison Feldman. Feldman was found dead inside her Scottsdale home back in 2015. Originally, the case went cold for years, but Allison's dad, Harley, pushed for familial DNA to be used here in Arizona.

His daughter's murder case marked the first time this investigative tool was used, ultimately pointing police to Mitcham. The case took over a decade to reach trial due to a legal battle over how the key piece of DNA evidence was obtained. Ultimately, the Arizona Supreme Court decided the DNA could be used at trial. In November 2025, Harley and other loved ones were there as the trial began.

"I promised Allison, when she was murdered 11 years ago, not to rest until we got to court," said Harley outside court. Just weeks after hearing the guilty verdict, Harley suddenly passed away.

"Oh, it's the silver lining in all of this," said Harley's other daughter, Kelly Weinblatt. "I'm so glad that he heard that and saw the justice. " After the verdict, the jurors also found two aggravating factors. "Life is not a lenient sentence; it is a severe punishment and appropriate punishment for a 50-year-old man," said Mitcham's defense attorney, Jefferey Kirchler.

"It's not necessary to kill Ian. " Prosecutors described the murder as"cruel" and revisited scene photos in their closing arguments and sought the death penalty. "I submit to you ladies and gentlemen that the evidence supports that the only just punishment based on who Ian Mitcham is and what Ian Mitcham did is the death penalty," said prosecutor Erin Otis. Mitcham was also found guilty of burglary and sexual assault. Latest from ABC15:





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