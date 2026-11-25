A federal judge says the move to dismiss a trademark lawsuit against 'Mormon Stories' podcaster John Dehlin faces an uphill battle.

A federal judge appeared skeptical Tuesday of legal attempts by popular podcaster John Dehlin to toss out a trademark lawsuit brought by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The church sued Dehlin, host of the long-running “Mormon Stories” podcast , in April for alleged trademark infringement. The case revolves around his use of the word “Mormon ” and other visual elements reminiscent of imagery used by Utah’s predominant faith.

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The prominent church critic , who was excommunicated in 2015 for “apostasy,” has countered with accusations of the faith weaponizing the law to silence him and shut down wider use of the “Mormon” term, allegedly in violation of First Amendment rights. Though U.S. District Judge Robert J. Shelby of Utah did not rule Tuesday after nearly 2½ hours of oral arguments, he made clear from the get-go that Dehlin’s motion for dismissal of the case — before hearing additional evidence in the matter — faced an uphill battle.

Dehlin’s lead lawyer, Mark Miller, replied that “I’ve brought my running shoes. I am willing to run with you up the hill. ” “It’s nobody’s fault,” Shelby later told him.

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“But you’re chasing windmills that haven’t been built or placed yet. ” The case, filed in U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City, pits the church and its nonprofit Intellectual Reserve subsidiary against Dehlin and the Open Stories Foundation , parent of the “Mormon Stories” podcast. The American Civil Liberties Union of Utah and the free speech nonprofit Electronic Frontier Foundation have submitted briefs in the trademark case in support of Dehlin and “Mormon Stories.

” Lawyers for the church have argued the podcaster’s use of “Mormon” combined with other church-trademark imagery was a purposeful ruse meant to mislead or confuse some listeners into thinking the podcast is a product of the global faith. Shelby later gently nudged attorneys on both sides, saying they were closer to a legal settlement out of court in the matter than they were six months ago, shortly after the church’s lawsuit was filed.

Taking the M word ‘off the table’ Clearly on the legal back heel after Shelby’s opening remarks, Miller later acknowledged at Tuesday’s hearing that Dehlin sought the motion to dismiss before discovery in hopes that church lawyers would clarify their action against him — and their legal requests for an injunction. Was the lawsuit focused solely on removing “Mormon” in Dehlin’s podcast’s title, he asked.

That, Miller said, threatened to wipe out a wide online audience built over 20 years and powerful search engine recognition accumulated over that time. Or, Miller later asked, was the faith’s trademark action targeting the podcaster’s move in December 2022, when he incorporated additional logo colors, light rays and a picture of an open-armed Jesus that appeared to resonate with familiar church imagery? Could the church amend its complaint, he asked, to take the former option “off the table?

” What’s more, the attorney argued, the faith sought to remove the “Mormon” from its own worldwide branding under late church President Russell M. Nelson and had deemed the term “offensive” at the time. That, Miller argued, appeared to weaken the faith’s subsequent claims to trademark rights over the term and push its legal action more into territory that risked violating free speech rights.

The ACLU of Utah and the Electronic Frontier Foundation have made similar arguments in their amicus briefs in support of having the case thrown out. Miller also argued the church may have missed a legal deadline in fillings its case after Dehlin has used the term for those 20 years — an idea church lawyers disputed.

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Church argues motion is premature Church attorney David Jordan countered Tuesday that it was a mischaracterization to say the faith found the word “Mormon” offensive. He noted that the term had been retained in the title of the faith’s foundational scripture, the Book of Mormon, its legacy references to the Mormon Battalion and other historical vestiges reflecting the name.

Instead, Jordan said, Nelson’s 2018 decree had urged the world to stop using the term in reference to the church itself, calling “Mormon” a nickname and invoking usage of the faith’s full name, or a shortened version, the Church of Jesus Christ. That rebranding effort, Jordan added in an aside, had been, “to a large extent, unsuccessful.

” The church’s trademark lawsuit, he said, was not a move to change the content of Dehlin’s podcasts nor an effort to silence critics. Instead, Dehlin’s usage of trademarked signs reminiscent of church symbols and images, Jordan added, risked confusing some members of the public that it was church-produced — even though Dehlin stopped using all but the word “Mormon” in his podcast title before the church’s complaint being filed.

And countering assertions the church might’ve missed a statute of limitations deadline, the attorney said the faith first notified Dehlin of its trademark concerns in November 2025 — within a legal three-year window after his December 2022 logo changes. But, Jordan said, other more nuanced arguments proffered in the case under trademark law required additional evidence, fact-finding and judicial review “for another day. ” That, he asserted, bars Dehlin’s motion to dismiss from being upheld at this juncture.

Shelby said he would take the case under advisement and rule on the dismissal motion at a later date.