Judge strikes down $100K H1-B visa fee

A federal judge has struck down the Trump administration's $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas.

until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chinle Valleyuntil TUE 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, White Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Kaibab PlateauA federal judge in Boston struck down President Trump’s $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas.

U.S. District Court Judge Leo Sorokin sided with 20 states and struck down the visa on Monday, saying the executive branch exceeded its authority.imposed on new H-1B visas for highly skilled foreign workers, concluding that it constituted an unlawful ​tax Congress never approved. The administration announced the much-higher fee as a way of preventing foreign workers from taking American jobs.

The decision was issued by U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin in Boston in response to a lawsuit brought by 20 Democratic state attorneys general. The lawsuit challenged the fee, announced by Trump in September, which significantly increased the cost of securing H-1B visas.

The U.S. Department Of Homeland Security logo is displayed on a sign at a Citizenship and Immigration Services office on January 16, 2026 in San Diego, CA. The judge concluded that the executive branch exceeded its authority and violated the Administrative Procedure Act, which governs how federal agencies develop and issue regulations.

"The Court finds that the Policy imposes a tax on H-1B petitions without the requisite delegation by Congress," Sorokin wrote. The administration argued the fee constituted a lawful monetary penalty that the president was authorized to impose under federal immigration law, which gives him the power ​to restrict the entry of certain foreign nationals when he deems it "detrimental to the interests of White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said ​in a statement that the Trump administration is confident Sorokin's order will be reversed on appeal.

"President Trump has clear legal authority to restrict entry of any ‌class of ⁠aliens he determines is not in America’s best interests, and that is exactly what he did," she said, according to Reuters. But ​Sorokin concluded that the fee was not a penalty but a tax that the Republican ⁠president lacked any authorization from Congress to issue and that the U.S. State Department and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services ​could not implement.

"Here, the substance and application of the $100,000 payment reveal that it is a tax, regardless of what the ​payment is called," wrote Sorokin. The law establishes certain standards in order to protect similarly employed U.S. workers from being adversely affected by the employment of the nonimmigrant workers, as well as to protect the H-1B nonimmigrant workers. The H-1B program offers 65,000 visas annually, with another 20,000 visas for workers with advanced degrees, approved for three to six years.

Technology companies in particular rely heavily on workers who receive H-1B visas, with nearly three-quarters of approvals going to workers from India. The states argued that using the H-1B program to fill vacancies for much-needed doctors and teachers was already difficult before the higher fee. Employers seeking a visa for a foreign worker before Trump's proclamation typically ​paid about $2,000 to $5,000 in fees ​depending on various factors, according to Rueters.

The ⁠fee does not apply to visas granted to foreign citizens already in the United States on student visas, who generally make up a large share of new H-1B recipients. The increase ​in fees has discouraged H-1B visa requests, according to court filings. As of February 15, ​U.S. Citizenship and ⁠Immigration Services had received just 85 payments of the $100,000 fee, the administration said in a March filing.





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