A federal judge has largely sided with ABC in its First Amendment lawsuit claiming that an FCC order to review its broadcast licenses was a retaliatory act by the Trump administration, which for months had attacked its news content, The View and Jimmy Kimmel. U.S.

Jane Fonda, Robert De Niro & Other Figures Sign Letter Backing Chris Van Hollen For Majority Leader — Amid A Chuck Schumer Aide’s PrankMS NOW Hosts Sign On To Letter Urging Adoption Of “Fair” WGAE Contract; Network Says Talks Are Ongoing And “Constructive”U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan issued a preliminary injunction on Wednesday that prohibits the FCC from taking any further action in its license review, concluding that the network was “likely to succeed in their retaliation claim.

” She rejected the FCC’s effort to dismiss the lawsuit on jurisdictional grounds.

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'Dancing With The Stars: The Next Pro' Renewed For Season 2 At ABC & Prepares To Move Filming To LA “Given the extreme, indeed existential, nature of the possible penalty Plaintiffs face—loss of their broadcast licenses—the court concludes that early license renewal proceedings create a risk sufficient to chill a broadcaster of ordinary firmness,” the judge wrote. The network is the first major media conglomerate to challenge the FCC’s wave of investigations since the start ofABC filed suit against the FCC in August, claiming that the agency was violating the First Amendment as it ordered the network’s broadcast stations to submit their licenses to an early review.