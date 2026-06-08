Judge's injury gives the Yankees an unwelcome challenge, while Skubal's return could boost Tigers

The reigning MVP and Cy Young Award winners in the American League are both on the injured list

The reigning MVP and Cy Young Award winners in the American League are both on the injured list.for over a month, but he threw five innings in a rehab appearance for Class A West Michigan on Sunday.

Even though Skubal might be back soon, you'd rather be the Yankees than the Tigers right now. New York has taken advantage of a Tampa Bay slump and now trails theby percentage points atop the AL East. Detroit, meanwhile, is 12 games under .500. The amount of mediocrity in the AL means the Tigers are by no means out of postseason contention, but they are tied for last in the AL Central even after winning five of their last six.

Judge has played at least 148 games in four of his last five seasons. The one time he didn't — 2023 — the Yankees missed the playoffs. They've lost three of their last five without him this month. While Yankees and Tigers fans anxiously await the chance to watch Judge and Skubal again, here are a few other significant injuries that could affect postseason races: — Cal Raleigh, Mariners.

After his 60-homer season last year, Raleigh is batting just .161 with seven home runs in 2026, and he's been out since May 13 because of a right oblique strain. Raleigh has been doing pregame work but will likely need a rehab assignment before returning. Seattle still leads a weak AL West without him.. The star shortstop went on the IL last Monday with a right hamstring strain.

The timeline to return was 2-4 weeks. Cincinnati is in last place in the NL Central but just 2 1/2 games out of a wild card.. New York's shortstop is out with a left calf strain and hasn't played since April 22. The Mets have been better of late but are still five games out of a wild card.

Philadelphia's Cristopher Sánchez pushed his consecutive shutout innings streak to 50 2/3 before it was snapped against San Diego on Wednesday night. Orel Hershiser holds the record with a 59-inning run in 1988.hit a two-run homer for Houston in the seventh, but with the score 9-5 in the eighth, Pittsburgh's win probability was up to 98.1% — according to Baseball Savant — after the first two Houston batters struck out.

Hershiser was able to break Drysdale's record because his final start of 1988 went to extra innings. He threw 10 scoreless frames in that game against the Padres on Sept. 28, 1988. Dontrelle Willis: I 'Would Love' To See Brewers Acquire Tigers Ace Tarik SkubalLongest Home Runs in MLB HistoryDontrelle Willis: I 'Would Love' To See Brewers Acquire Tigers Ace Tarik SkubalLongest Home Runs in MLB HistoryFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.

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