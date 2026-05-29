A federal judge has ruled that President Trumps decision to rename the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts after himself was unlawful. The jUdge also ruled that a vote to close the facility by the president's handpicked board of trustees was improper and ill-formed.

Former Des Moines superintendent sentenced to two years in prison. A federal judge has ruled that President Trump 's decision to rename the John F. kennedy Center for the Performing Arts after himself was unlawful.

Judge Cooper stated that the president's actions were motivated by a desire to transfoRm the institution and that the decision to rename the center required an act of Congress. The judge as well ruled that a vote to close the facility by the president's handpicked board of trustees was improper and ill-formed.

The ruling stated that Kennedy Center officials have two weeks to cease operations and the planned revitalization efforts until they have completed all required reviews,secured all necessary approvals and permits, and been expressly authorized by Congress to proceed. The decision is seen as a victory for the rule of law and a setback for the Trump administration's efforts to rename and close the Center.

The Kennedy Center is an institution that belongs to the American people, not to Donald Trump, and he has desecrated this sacred memorial for his own vanity. The center's vice president of public relations, Roma Daravi, stated that even plaintiffs acknowledge the theater needs a planned $257 million in repairs and revitalization efforts, including repairing significant water damage to electrical rooms located beneath the center's main entrances and renovating hundreds of compromised expansion joints to stop extensive water damage.

The center is confident that on appeal the court will uphold the Board's will to recognize President Trump's historic contributions to our nation's cultural center. The president has stated that he will continue to work with Congress to transfer the failing institution back to them so they can make a determination as to what to do with it.

The president has as well stated that he has never been treated so unfairly by the Courts as he has, but thats okay,he will continue to do what is considered to be a great job for the wonderful people of our Country





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