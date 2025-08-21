Judge Rules Trump Ally Alina Habba Illegally Served as U.S. Attorney

A federal judge has declared that Alina Habba, a lawyer who previously represented Donald Trump, acted unlawfully as the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey. The judge's ruling contends that Habba's appointment process involved unusual legal maneuvers by the Trump administration to bypass Senate approval.

A federal judge ruled that Alina Habba , a former attorney for Donald Trump , unlawfully held the position of the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey for over a month. In a 77-page decision, U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann stated that the Executive branch had engaged in an 'unusual series of legal and personnel moves' to perpetuate Habba's appointment.

Brann concluded that Habba was not legally qualified to perform the functions and duties of the office in an acting capacity, and therefore, she must be disqualified from participating in any ongoing cases. The judge's order will be suspended pending appellate proceedings, allowing the Trump administration time to appeal the decision. Brann's ruling cited several issues with Habba's appointment process. Initially named interim U.S. attorney by President Trump on March 24, replacing another interim appointee, Habba was sworn in on March 28. However, interim appointments are limited to 120 days. While Trump nominated Habba for the permanent position on June 30, the Senate did not act on the nomination. On July 22, the District Court of New Jersey judges exercised their statutory power to appoint Habba's deputy as the new U.S. attorney. Dissatisfied with this outcome, Trump administration officials devised a multi-step plan to keep Habba in the role. Attorney General Pam Bondi fired Habba's successor and appointed Habba as 'Special Attorney to the Attorney General,' followed by appointing her to the vacant deputy position. This maneuver allowed Habba to become Acting U.S. Attorney again. Brann found these actions improper, constituting an attempt to circumvent the Senate's role in the process. He also determined that Habba's appointment as deputy was unlawful and that her initial interim appointment as U.S. Attorney expired earlier than the government claimed.





