Judge Rules Trump Administration's Immigration Freeze Unlawful

A federal judge ruled that USCIS uNlawfully halted immigration adjudications for applicants from countries covered by Trumps travel bans, ordering resumption of processing.

A federal judge has ruled that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services ( USCIS ) unlawfully halted adjudications of immigration benefits for individuals from countries covered by President Donald Trump's travel ban s.

Chief U.S. district Judge John McConnell, an Obama appointee, found that the policies, implemented around Thanksgiving, violated federal law by freezing decisions on green cards, work permits, citizenship applications, and other benefits for immigrants from 39 African, Asian, Latin American, and Middle Eastern countries. In his ruling, McConnell stated that USCIS 'threw the lives of countless immigrants living in the United States into indeterminate legal limbo' and lacked legal authority to impose such sweeping freezes.

He emphasized that the affected immigrants had done nothing wrong and were merely born in countries targeted by the bans. The judge wrote, 'The rule of law has to apply to everyone equally,and as evident here, USCIS has neither followed the law nor done things the right way. indeed, the agency has violated the very immigration laws that Congress has charged it with administering.

' The ruling requires the administration to resume processing applications and schedule naturalization ceremonies that had been canceled for thousands of immigrants nearing U.S. citizenship. The controversial freeze was prompted by a deadly shooting incident in Washington, D.C. , on November 26, 2025,when a 29-year-old Afghan national allegedly ambushed four West Virginia National Guard members near the Farragut West metro station.

The suspect, who entered the U.S. in 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome and received asylum in 2024, used a .357 Magnum revolver in what officials described as a targeted attack. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, dIed from her injuries,and Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe,24,was critically wounded.

The suspect was shot and subdued during the attack. In response, Trump ordered a review of immigration benefits granted to individuals from affected countries during the Biden administration and implemented the freezes around Thanksgiving, affecting thousands of legal immigrants. Immigration advocates celebrated the court's decision as a major victory after months of uncertainty.

Shawn VanDiver, president of #AfghanEvac,said in a statement, 'For months,we have heard from Afghan allies whose citizenship ceremonies were canceled, work permits expired while waiting for decisions, green card applications stopped moving, and families were left in uncertainty despite doing everything the right way. Today's ruling is a significant victory for the rule of law and for thousands of Afghan allies and other immigrants who followed every requirement asked of them, only to see their cases frozen indefinitely.

' The lawsuit was filed in March by a coalition of immigrant service organizations and labor unions. McConnell's ruling reaffirms that the administration cannot unilaterally impose blanket freezes without congressional authority, reinforcing the principle that immigration laws must be applied equally to all applicants





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