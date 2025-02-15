Judge Rules Mostly in Favor of Striking King Soopers Workers

A Denver judge issued a ruling in favor of striking King Soopers workers, allowing them to continue picketing but imposing some restrictions on their activities. The judge rejected many of the company's requests to limit the protests, finding insufficient evidence for many of the claims.

Denver District Court Judge Sarah B. Wallace ruled mostly in favor of striking workers picketing King Soopers stores on Friday, February 9th, 2025, although she did set some conditions. Workers can continue to picket, but they cannot impede delivery trucks or erect temporary structures like tents and canopies that block access to store entrances, crosswalks, and sidewalks.

Wallace's instructions came in response to a King Soopers request for a temporary restraining order, arguing that picketing was compromising safety. While acknowledging the public interest in peaceful labor protests, the judge also recognized King Soopers' concerns. The company had sought a broader set of restrictions, including limiting the number of protesters at any given time, prohibiting picketing near entrances, and banning amplified sound devices. They also claimed disruptions from heated devices, tables, and personal belongings left in common areas. However, Judge Wallace noted that King Soopers failed to provide sufficient evidence to support many of these claims. She pointed out that picket lines averaged around 15 people and that the number of alleged violations in the first week of the strike was relatively limited, considering the scale of the protest involving 80 stores. The UFCW Local 7, representing the 10,000 striking workers, hailed the ruling as a victory, while criticizing King Soopers' attempts to silence workers and hinder their efforts to stay warm during the picket line. They urged the company to focus on serious negotiations and address the underlying issues that led to the strike, including unfair labor practices and staffing shortages





