Judge Rules in Favor of Musk's DOGE, Allowing Access to Sensitive Government Data

A federal judge in Washington sided with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) on Friday, denying a request to temporarily halt its access to sensitive data from multiple federal agencies. Unions and non-profits had sought to prevent DOGE from accessing records held by the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

A federal judge in Washington ruled in favor of Elon Musk 's Department of Government Efficiency ( DOGE ) on Friday, declining a request to temporarily block its access to sensitive data from at least three federal agencies . Unions and non-profits had attempted to halt DOGE 's access to records at the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. U.S.

District Judge John Bates, in his ruling, stated that the government was likely correct in classifying DOGE as an agency, enabling it to detail its staff to other government departments.While Bates acknowledged the finding was a 'close question,' he pointed out that the government itself didn't want DOGE considered an agency for purposes of another federal law, which would subject it to open records requests. Bates, appointed by President George W. Bush, described DOGE as a 'Goldilocks entity: not an agency when it is burdensome but an agency when it is convenient.' He wrote, 'Plaintiffs have not shown a substantial likelihood that is not an agency. If that is so, may detail its employees to other agencies consistent with the Economy Act.' The newly established agency, a key promise of President Donald Trump's reelection campaign, is actively tackling government waste concerning government spending. Created via executive order, DOGE is a temporary organization within the White House with an 18-month mandate to fulfill its mission.The Justice Department has argued that DOGE personnel in question are 'detailed' U.S. government employees who have access to information under provisions of the Economy Act. Musk celebrated the decision by reposting the news on X with the caption 'LFG,' an abbreviation for 'Let's f---ing go.' Judge Bates had earlier expressed that DOGE's creation and its hierarchy were 'odd,' noting that 'it was created in a way to get it out of OMB and instead answering to the chief of staff of the president.' He commented on DOGE, 'DOGE 'took great effort to avoid being an agency, but in this case, you're an agency,' he said. 'It just seems to strain credulity.' Attorneys representing unions of Labor Department employees argued during last week's hearing that, without court intervention, DOGE could access protected agency information, including the financial and medical records of millions of Americans, as well as employee safety and workplace complaints. The plaintiffs highlighted that Labor Department systems contain sensitive information regarding investigations into Musk-owned companies Tesla and SpaceX, as well as details about trade secrets of competing companies, raising concerns about Elon Musk's potential access to this information. Attorney Mark Samburg asserted that allowing DOGE access to this information could create a 'chilling effect' on new employees coming forward due to the fear of unlawful disclosure or retaliation. 'The sensitive information of millions of people is currently at imminent risk of unlawful disclosure,' Samburg stated. The plaintiffs requested Judge Bates to grant a temporary order to block DOGE's access to the information, which they believed would 'force the agency to implement a more thoughtful process.'Separately, on Friday, a federal judge extended a temporary order preventing DOGE from accessing payment systems within the Treasury Department. This extension followed a lawsuit filed by 19 state attorneys general alleging that DOGE illegally accessed the Treasury Department's central payment system at the Trump administration's behest. Fox News' Brie Stimson and Reuters contributed to this report





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DOGE Elon Musk Government Efficiency Federal Agencies Data Access Lawsuit

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elon Musk Takes on Government Spending as 'Special Government Employee'Elon Musk has been appointed as a 'special government employee' to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an advisory commission focused on reducing government spending. This designation allows Musk to work for the government without being a full-time employee, with certain limitations on the number of days he can work. Trump emphasized that Musk's DOGE will operate under White House approval and Musk won't always have his way. Musk, known for his outspoken views on social media, highlighted the public's support for cutting government spending.

Read more »

Federal Judge May Block Treasury From Sharing Financial Data with Elon Musk's DOGEA federal judge hinted at potentially blocking the Treasury Department from sharing the personal financial information of millions of Americans with Elon Musk's DOGE. The judge expressed concerns about data privacy and the extent of access granted to two Musk associates now working for the Treasury.

Read more »

Judge to Decide on Blocking Musk's DOGE Team from Accessing Labor Department RecordsFederal unions allege DOGE is illegally seeking sensitive employee and medical information, raising concerns about potential harm to employees and the stability of the nation. DOGE argues the unions lack standing to challenge the data sharing.

Read more »

Musk's DOGE Raises Concerns with Labor Unions and Judge Over Access to Sensitive DataThe Labor Department's revelation of investigations into Musk's companies, including SpaceX and Tesla, and competitors' trade secrets, coupled with concerns raised by labor unions and a U.S. District Judge, has ignited debate about the Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) access to sensitive data. While Musk's DOGE team seeks to streamline government operations, unions fear potential violations of worker rights and data privacy.

Read more »

Judge Blocks Musk's DOGE From Accessing Sensitive Treasury DataA federal judge has halted Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing sensitive Treasury Department records containing personal financial data of millions of Americans. The decision follows a lawsuit filed by 19 Democratic attorneys general who allege that the Trump administration illegally granted DOGE access to the Treasury Department's central payment system in violation of federal law.

Read more »

Federal judge blocks Elon Musk’s DOGE from accessing sensitive US Treasury Department materialNineteen Democratic attorneys general have sued President Donald Trump to stop Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency from accessing Treasury Department records that contain sensitive personal data such as Social Security and bank account numbers for millions of Americans.

Read more »