Judge Rules Gossip Blogger Not Entitled to Special Defamation Protections

A judge has ruled that gossip blogger Milagro Gramz is not entitled to special defamation protections reserved for journalists because she was paid by rapper Lanez to spread misinformation about his shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

A judge has ruled that gossip blogger Milagro Gramz is not entitled to special defamation protections reserved for journalists because she was paid by rapper Lanez to spread misinformation about his shooting of Megan Thee Stallion .

A jury sided with Megan in December to find that Gramz spread misinformation about the shooting, but jurors also determined that Gramz was a member of the media, leading the judge to partially wipe the verdict. However, the judge has now reversed herself and concluded that Gramz is not actually a journalist for the purposes of this case.

The evidence shows that Gramz was paid at least $2,500 by Lanez and his father to post that Megan had lied and tried to deceive the courts at Lanez's criminal trial. This decision means that Gramz will now have to pay financial damages to Megan. Megan's team had not completed the pre-lawsuit notice process required for defamation claims against journalists, but the judge has now ruled that this does not apply.

Megan is grateful for the judge's decision and hopes that it sends a powerful message that spreading lies and defamatory statements has clear consequences. The case has been ongoing for years, with Gramz using her social media presence to doubt the veracity of Megan's account of the shooting. Many of her posts about the shooting case have been outright false, such as her claims that Lanez's gun was not fired.

Megan's lawsuit also accused Gramz of violating a Florida law against altered sexual depictions by encouraging followers to watch a deepfake pornographic video of her. Gramz denied being paid by Lanez and said her social media posts were First Amendment-protected journalism. The judge has now ruled that this is not the case, and Gramz will have to pay financial damages to Megan.

The decision is seen as a victory for Megan and a warning to others who may try to spread misinformation about her or others. The case highlights the importance of verifying information before sharing it, and the consequences of spreading lies and defamatory statements





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