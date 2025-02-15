Judge Rules Arts Bank Building Can Be Sold to Developer Despite Attorney General's Objections

A Philadelphia judge has overruled objections from the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office and ruled that the Arts Bank building will be sold to a developer, despite concerns about the impact on the arts community.

A Philadelphia judge has ruled that the Arts Bank building, a former bank transformed into a performance hall by the University of the Arts (UArts), will be sold to a developer despite objections from the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office. The developer, Quadro Bay, submitted the highest bid of $2.71 million, beating out the Lantern Theater Company, which offered $2.61 million.

The decision comes despite concerns that selling the building to a for-profit entity would violate the spirit of a grant UArts received from the William Penn Foundation in the 1990s to use the building for arts purposes.Judge Brendan L. Shannon acknowledged the importance of the Avenue of the Arts to Philadelphia's cultural life but ultimately sided with the bankruptcy trustee, who argued that the primary goal is to maximize returns to creditors. Shannon stated that while the William Penn Foundation had expressed a desire for the building to be used for arts, there were no legal restrictions or covenants in place to ensure that. He also pointed out that UArts had mortgaged the building, meaning it could have ended up in the hands of creditors regardless. The Lantern Theater Company expressed disappointment with the ruling, recognizing the blow it will deal to the performing arts in Philadelphia. The Attorney General's Office is currently reviewing the decision and considering next steps. Meanwhile, this sale marks another chapter in UArts' financial struggles, which led to its abrupt closure last June. The university's bankruptcy proceedings have seen several of its buildings put up for sale, with bids already accepted for seven of the nine properties. The total value of these sales is estimated to be $75 million, which will hopefully help address the university's significant debt





