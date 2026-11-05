Judge Rules Against Piers Connor in Leicestershire Driveway Dispute

A legal battle over a 4.5ft driveway extension in Hunters Rise concludes with Judge Ewan Paton ruling against Piers Connor, who sought to widen his access road.

A prominent railway engineer involved in a bitter neighborhood dispute over a driveway extension in Leicestershire has lost his legal bid to claim ownership of a small strip of land. Piers Connor, who previously worked on the Channel Tunnel, was ordered by a tribunal to potentially remove paving slabs that he added to his property in 2017. The dispute centers on a 4.5ft wide section of land adjacent to his home in Hunters Rise, which he attempted to incorporate into his driveway to facilitate easier vehicle access to his horse paddock. The ruling marks the end of a two-day hearing in the Property Chamber, where the judge dismissed Connor's claim that he had acquired rights to the land through long-term use.

The Core Dispute Over Land Access

Piers Connor and his partner, Professor Christine Pasquire, constructed a driveway connecting their £615,000 home to their adjacent horse paddock in 2017. Part of this construction included an entrance arc that they sought to widen by 4.5ft using additional paving slabs. Their goal was to create a broader path to accommodate large vehicles moving between the house and the field. However, the addition of these slabs encroached upon land claimed by their neighbors, Dr. Dawn Moore-Elphick and her husband Richard. The neighbors argued that this 4.5ft strip of land legally belongs to them, not Connor, leading to a formal legal confrontation. Connor applied to a judge to officially take ownership of the disputed land, arguing that his continuous use since 2017 granted him a legal right to it.

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Legal Arguments and Squatters Rights Claim

Piers Connor represented himself in the tribunal, arguing that he had acquired squatters rights to the disputed strip of land. He contended that his vehicles had used the land for passing between his house and the field since 2017, which he believed constituted factual possession. However, this argument was strongly contested by the opposing party, who hired a lawyer named Christopher Hudson. Hudson described Connor and Pasquire as opportunists and land grabbers, challenging the validity of the squatters rights claim. The tribunal considered the legal requirement for squatters rights, which typically demands ten years of continuous and uninterrupted usage. Since Connor had only used the land for a few years prior to the legal challenge, the argument for long-term possession faced significant legal hurdles. The judge noted that the stone laying and vehicle usage did not automatically grant ownership under the law.

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Judge's Ruling and Stakeholder Positions

Presiding over the case, Judge Ewan Paton ruled against Piers Connor, describing the situation as an acrimonious neighbor dispute that had escalated into formal litigation. The judge highlighted that the Moore-Elphicks had previously threatened to diagonally cut through the paving slabs, indicating the depth of the conflict. In his ruling, Paton stated that he found Connor had only been in factual possession of the block-paved area since 2017, which was insufficient for his legal claim. The judge observed that the case was fundamentally a dispute about access masquerading as a dispute about title. He suggested that Connor had made the wrong application to meet his immediate concerns regarding vehicle width. The ruling emphasized that mere use of the land, such as driving on it, did not confer legal ownership, regardless of the inconvenience its loss might cause.

Impact on the Property and Future Implications

The decision leaves Piers Connor and Professor Christine Pasquire with the potential requirement to remove the 4.5ft wide wedge of paving slabs from their driveway. Although the judge acknowledged that the applicants wished for a slightly wider berth for their vehicles, he found no evidence that losing the wedge would make vehicular access wholly impossible. The loss of the area would likely render access merely less convenient rather than impossible, which was not enough to justify overturning the neighbors' ownership claim. The judge noted that recent confrontations and mutual allegations were not relevant to the legal determination of title. This outcome underscores the strict legal boundaries surrounding property claims and the high burden of proof required to establish rights through use in the UK property system.