Outgoing Presiding Judge Richard E. Sise was honored with the Henry B. Northup Award for his contributions to equal justice during a ceremony at Glens Falls City Court on October 16.

The Fourth Judicial District of New York hosted a significant ceremony at Glens Falls City Court to honor the legacy of Solomon Northup and the ongoing pursuit of equitable treatment within the judicial system. Outgoing Presiding Judge Richard E. Sise of the New York Court of Claims received the prestigious Henry B. Northup Award for Excellence in Enhancing Equal Justice in the Courts during this event.

Ceremony Honors Solomon Northup Legacy

The annual Solomon Northup Ceremony took place on Friday, October 16, 2026, bringing together court officials, legal professionals, and community members to reflect on the historical importance of abolitionist and author Solomon Northup. Northup, who wrote the memoir Twelve Years a Slave detailing his kidnapping into slavery and eventual return to freedom, serves as a powerful symbol of perseverance and the fundamental right to justice. The event was held at Glens Falls City Court and was also livestreamed to reach a broader audience across the state.

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The ceremony underscored the critical mission of the Fourth Judicial District's Equal Justice in the Courts Initiative (EJIC), which partnered with the Unified Court System's Office for Justice Initiatives and the Fort Edward Historical Association to organize the proceedings. Distinguished presiders included Deputy Chief Administrative Judge for Justice Initiatives Edwina G. Richardson, First Deputy Chief Administrative Judge Norman St. George, and Fourth Judicial District Administrative Judge Kris Singh. These leaders delivered remarks emphasizing the necessity of fairness, equity, and universal access to justice for all individuals interacting with the court system.

Recognition of Judicial Excellence in the District

A central focus of the program was the presentation of the Henry B. Northup Award, named after the attorney who played a pivotal role in securing Solomon Northup's release from bondage. This award is designed to recognize judges and court professionals whose dedicated work advances the principles of equal justice and strengthens public confidence in the judicial system. The award specifically highlights those who exemplify fairness, inclusion, and equal treatment in their daily professional responsibilities.

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Schenectady City Court Judge Teneka E. Frost, who serves as the co-chair of the Fourth Judicial District's EJIC Committee, presented the award to Judge Richard E. Sise alongside Court of Claims Judge Kathleen B. Hogan. The recipients and presenters represented a cross-section of the state's judiciary, demonstrating a unified commitment to the values honored by the ceremony. The recognition serves as a testament to the efforts of these judicial officers in promoting dignity and respect for every person who appears before the courts.

Broader Impacts on Court System Operations

The Fourth Judicial District's EJIC Committee, which included members who delivered remarks at the ceremony, continues to drive initiatives aimed at ensuring that the court system treats all users with equality. The event reaffirmed the Unified Court System's overarching commitment to eliminating barriers and fostering an environment where justice is administered without bias or discrimination. By reflecting on the historical struggles for freedom and connecting them to modern judicial practices, the organization aims to educate both staff and the public about the enduring importance of these principles.

While this ceremony focused on the local achievements within the Fourth Judicial District, it also highlighted the broader state-level efforts to enhance justice. The presence of high-ranking officials such as First Deputy Chief Administrative Judge Norman St. George and Deputy Chief Administrative Judge for Justice Initiatives Edwina G. Richardson signaled strong institutional support for these local initiatives. The collaboration between different tiers of the court system and historical associations illustrates a comprehensive approach to addressing contemporary challenges in legal equity and access.

The Fourth Judicial District's ongoing work through its Equal Justice in the Courts Initiative sets a standard for other districts within New York State. By honoring individuals like Judge Richard E. Sise, the court system not only celebrates past contributions but also motivates current and future judicial professionals to uphold the highest standards of ethical conduct and impartiality. The livestreamed nature of the event further extended its impact, allowing viewers beyond the immediate geographic area of Glens Falls to engage with these important discussions on justice and equality.