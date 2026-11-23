New York Judge revokes $1 million bail for Victor Romero, sending the retired detective to jail as he faces murder charges for killing Koran Irvine on the George Washington Bridge.

A New York judge revoked the $1 million bail of retired police detective Victor Romero on Monday, ordering the former officer to remain in jail while he awaits trial for the murder of Koran Irvine. The decision marks a significant escalation in the legal proceedings surrounding a fatal road rage incident that occurred on the George Washington Bridge.

Victor Romero, 62, initially faced charges of manslaughter after he shot Koran Irvine, 46, on October 20. On Monday, Romero entered a plea of not guilty to a new murder indictment presented by the grand jury. The shift in charges follows prosecutors' request for stricter bail conditions based on newly surfaced evidence of premeditation and cover-up efforts.

Also read Former NYPD detective ordered held without bail in George Washington Bridge shooting case

Details of the Bridge Shooting Incident

According to prosecutors, the conflict began with a near-collision between the two motorists on an on-ramp leading to the George Washington Bridge. Victor Romero followed Koran Irvine's vehicle, positioning his car in Irvine's blind spot before firing a shot through the back passenger window. Koran Irvine, an electrical utility employee returning home from work, was struck in the torso. The bullet passed through his heart and both lungs, resulting in his death. Victor Romero fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

New Evidence Supports Murder Indictment

Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Matt Sears presented compelling evidence to the court, explaining why the charge was upgraded from manslaughter to murder. Prosecutors highlighted video footage showing Victor Romero wiping down only the driver's side of his vehicle and the seat area the morning after the incident, while leaving the rest of the car untouched. This selective cleaning suggests an attempt to remove potential evidence rather than the result of an accidental accident.

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When officers confronted Victor Romero later that day, he claimed he had not been in any accident. The investigation further revealed that a semiautomatic pistol recovered from Romero's home matched the bullet retrieved from Koran Irvine's body. Additionally, ballistic testing confirmed that a shell casing found inside Romero's car matched the firearm. These forensic links provided the foundation for the murder indictment and the subsequent bail revocation.

Victim's Family Seeks Justice

The family of Koran Irvine had publicly advocated for murder charges throughout the initial investigation. Relatives and their legal counsel described the Monday arraignment as a vital step toward securing justice for their loved one. Zeria Irvine, Koran's sister, expressed deep grief while speaking to journalists outside the courthouse, emphasizing that while the legal outcome is a step forward, it cannot bring Koran back.

The prosecution's request to hold Victor Romero without bail was granted, ensuring he remains incarcerated until his trial. The case has drawn significant attention due to the defendant's background as a retired law enforcement officer and the brutal nature of the road rage killing on a major infrastructure link between New York and New Jersey.