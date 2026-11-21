U.S. District Court Judge Hector Gonzalez denies motion to release Oscar Belgal, ruling procedural warrant issues do not mandate release pending deportation.

U.S. District Court Judge Hector Gonzalez issued a written ruling on Friday declining to release Oscar Belgal from federal custody, despite a recent incident in which Belgal was shot and wounded by immigration officers during an arrest in New York last month. The decision maintains Belgal in detention while federal deportation proceedings continue against him.

Ruling Addresses Warrant Procedural Errors

Judge Gonzalez acknowledged in his written opinion that law enforcement agents may have committed a procedural error when serving an arrest warrant on Belgal before issuing a notice to appear in immigration court. The court documented that this omission constituted a technical error during the enforcement action.

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However, the Judge determined that this procedural misstep does not legally require Belgal to be released from federal custody pending his deportation hearings. The ruling explicitly separates the administrative error from the substantive grounds for detention, maintaining the status quo for the 28-year-old Dominican national.

Background of Criminal History and Arrest

Oscar Belgal entered the United States illegally in 2021, according to court documents. Approximately two years after his arrival, he was arrested on robbery and other charges, eventually pleading guilty to grand larceny and receiving a sentence of probation.

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In 2025, Belgal was arrested again on allegations that he attempted to sell controlled substances. That case remains pending before the courts. On October 8, amid a heightened immigration crackdown under President Donald Trump, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents located Belgal while he was driving his 5-year-old son home from school.

Conflicting Accounts of the Shooting

Security camera footage released by the New York City Police Department shows an officer dressed in plainclothes running toward Belgal's car with his gun pointed at the driver. The officer then used the barrel of his weapon to smash the driver's side window. A second officer drew his weapon as Belgal accelerated the vehicle away from the two officers.

The chase ended moments later when Belgal's bullet-riddled car came to a rest. Belgal was struck in the shoulder and neck, though his son was not injured. His attorneys state that Belgal did not learn the men were ICE officers until he awoke later in the hospital.

Legal Arguments and Next Steps

The Legal Aid Society, a nonprofit law firm representing Belgal, argued in a written statement that it is unconscionable for Mr. Belgal to endure another day in detention, separated from his family, particularly given his past suffering. They contend that the agents lacked a valid warrant and never identified themselves before using force.

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Federal officials maintained that ICE officers fired their weapons because they believed their lives were in danger, citing claims that Belgal smashed his car into two government vehicles and accelerated toward other officers. Judge Gonzalez disagreed that the agents lacked a valid warrant and ruled that the petition for release was not the appropriate venue for arguing excessive force.