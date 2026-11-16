Judge Mark H. Epstein ruled that fraud claims by former partners Kruse and Fialko against Priscilla Presley can proceed, rejecting her motion to dismiss the allegations regarding concealed rights sales.

A judge has formally denied Priscilla Presley's legal request to dismiss fraud allegations brought against her by two former business partners. This ruling preserves the validity of claims made by Kruse and Fialko, who argue that the actress concealed critical information regarding the sale of her personal rights. The dispute centers on whether Presley hid that her name, image, and likeness rights had already been sold to Authentic Brands Group years prior to their partnership.

Judge Rejects Motion To Dismiss Fraud Claims

Judge Mark H. Epstein issued his decision on Monday, November 16, determining that the fraud claims filed by Kruse and Fialko are legally sufficient to proceed through the court system. The adversaries argued that while they worked extensively to monetize Presley's brand, including for a skincare line and the 2023 Sofia Coppola biopic, she concealed that those rights had been sold earlier to Authentic Brands Group. Presley's legal team had sought to have these claims thrown out as legally deficient, but the judge ruled they pass muster for now.

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Wrongful Termination And Countersuit Details

In addition to the fraud allegations, the judge also rejected Presley's attempt to dismiss wrongful firing claims brought by Kruse and Fialko. Judge Epstein characterized the question of whether the advisers were technically employees as a fact-heavy matter that must be resolved through the evidence discovery process. This means the court will need to examine detailed facts before determining their employment status and the legality of their termination.

Countersuit Allegations And Court Rulings

The court also addressed the sensational aspects of the advisers' countersuit, which included various allegations against Presley. Judge Epstein noted that while much of the content seemed gratuitous and mean-spirited, there was little purpose in striking these allegations given they had been filed long ago. Consequently, the motion to strike was denied, largely as moot. However, the judge did trim a few specific counterclaims, including accusations of contract interference and the misappropriation of Presley's own name and likeness, allowing Kruse and Fialko to amend these specific allegations.

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Legal Representation And Future Proceedings

Legal representatives for Kruse and Fialko expressed satisfaction with the court's decision, stating they intended to vigorously enforce their clients' rights. Matthew Matthews, one of the legal representatives, indicated that his team is pleased with the ruling which allows their claims to continue. Conversely, Presley's legal team did not immediately return a request for comment regarding the judge's extensive ruling on Monday.

Pending Claims And Ongoing Dispute

Despite the rejection of Presley's dismissal motions, the broader legal battle remains unresolved. Her own claims, which allege that Kruse and Fialko schemed to take over her life and steal every last penny she had, remain pending. The case continues to unfold as both sides navigate the complex legal landscape surrounding their failed business partnership and the valuable intellectual property involved.