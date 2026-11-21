Norfolk Superior Court Judge Michael Doolin ruled that Patrick Clancy can proceed with his wrongful death lawsuit against the medical providers who treated Lindsay Clancy before she killed their three children in January 2023.

Patrick Clancy has received judicial approval to proceed with a wrongful death lawsuit against the medical professionals who treated his ex-wife, Lindsay Clancy, prior to the tragic deaths of their three children. A judge in Norfolk Superior Court denied a motion to dismiss the civil case, allowing the grieving father to seek accountability from the healthcare providers responsible for Lindsay's mental health treatment.

The ruling comes as a significant legal development for the Clancy family, who have sought justice since Lindsay strangled their children in their basement in January 2023. Patrick Clancy argued that the defendants failed in their duty of care, ignoring clear warning signs of Lindsay's deteriorating mental state and the danger she posed to her family.

Also read MICHAEL RUIZ: Lindsay Clancy scores 'little win,' but appeal could 'unravel' future trials, retired judge says

Legal Ruling on Medical Negligence Claims

Patrick Clancy filed the lawsuit in January 2026 against psychiatrist Dr. Jennifer Tufts, psychiatric nurse practitioner Rebecca Jollotta, Aster Mental Health, and South Shore Health System. The legal complaint alleged that these providers missed critical red flags indicating Lindsay was a threat to herself and others during her treatment.

Attorneys for the medical defendants had previously argued in court that the children's deaths could not have been anticipated by the healthcare team. However, Norfolk Superior Court Judge Michael Doolin rejected this argument, stating that the evidence demonstrated Lindsay had shown clear signs of spiraling mental illness before the murders.

In his written decision on Thursday, Judge Doolin highlighted that Lindsay had explicitly told both Dr. Tufts and Nurse Jollotta that she was suicidal and had homicidal thoughts regarding her children. This direct communication formed a key part of the judge's reasoning for allowing the negligence claims to move forward.

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Patrick's lawsuit is filed on behalf of himself and the estates of his three deceased children: Cora, who was 5 years old; Dawson, who was 3; and Callan, who was 8 months old at the time of the tragedy. The legal action seeks to address the alleged failures in the medical care that surrounded the family in the months leading up to the January 2023 incident.

Parallel Criminal Appeal Proceedings

This civil legal victory occurs alongside complex developments in Lindsay Clancy's criminal proceedings, where her legal team has also secured a notable procedural win. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court recently agreed to hear arguments in her appeal, which challenges the validity of her first criminal trial that ended in a mistrial.

Lindsay pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder by reason of insanity. Her initial criminal trial concluded in September with a controversial mistrial after the jury deadlocked 11 to 1 in favor of acquittal. The conflicting verdicts prevented a conviction at that time.

Her legal representatives renewed their filing this week to appeal to the highest court in the state, seeking to have the murder charges dismissed entirely on double jeopardy grounds. They argue that the trial judge's handling of the jury's deadlock issues violated legal standards, which should bar further prosecution.

Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Justice Elizabeth Dewar granted the request for a hearing, writing that a review of the merits of the petition is warranted. The appellate court has scheduled the hearing for an undetermined date in January to determine the future of the criminal case.

Jury Deadlock and Mistrial Controversy

The appeal centers heavily on the conduct of the jury during the September trial, specifically regarding a holdout juror identified as Michael Desronvil. The jury foreperson submitted notes to the court expressing frustration that one juror was unable to follow the instructions regarding reasonable doubt.

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On September 3, the jury sent a note stating that a member was unable to follow the law and asked how to proceed. The trial judge, William Sullivan, questioned each juror individually, and all indicated they could follow his instructions. However, the foreperson sent a second note later that day explaining that the juror acknowledged doubt but refused to apply it to the verdict as the law requires.

On September 4, the jury sent its final note reporting that they were unable to reach a unanimous decision, leading Judge Sullivan to declare a mistrial. Lindsay's defense team argues that a mistrial could have been avoided if the judge had conducted a more thorough inquiry into the holdout juror's adherence to the law.

Patrick Clancy's legal team has filed an appeal to the high court, asking for a review of Judge Sullivan's denial of the initial motion to dismiss charges on double jeopardy grounds. This parallel legal battle highlights the ongoing judicial scrutiny surrounding the handling of the criminal proceedings.

Future Legal Proceedings and Timelines

While the civil lawsuit against the medical providers advances, Lindsay Clancy faces a second criminal trial tentatively scheduled for March 2027. This timeline remains contingent upon the outcome of the appeals currently being processed by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court.

The approval of Patrick Clancy's civil suit means that the families of the victims can now pursue damages from the healthcare entities involved. The court's decision validates the claim that the medical providers had a responsibility to act on the specific threats Lindsay made regarding her children.

For Patrick Clancy, this ruling represents a step toward holding the professionals accountable for the care of his ex-wife. It acknowledges the severity of the warnings she gave her doctors and the potential impact of their response or lack thereof on the safety of the family.

The legal landscape for the Clancy family remains complex, with civil and criminal matters progressing on separate but intersecting tracks. The upcoming hearing in January will be a critical juncture for determining whether Lindsay Clancy will face a second criminal trial in March 2027.