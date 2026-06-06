Judge pauses USDA plan to tie SNAP benefits to Trump's gender, immigration ideology

Twenty states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture in March, alleging that the Trump administration is attempting to place unlawful conditions on $74 billion in federal food assistance.

A federal judge sided with California and other Democratic states on Friday in a preliminary injunction that blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to condition food benefits on compliance with the president’s policies on gender and immigration.

Twenty states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit in March against the Trump administration in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts, arguing that the “unlawful” and “unconstitutional” funding requirements are vague and designed to force policies on states.

Billions in federal funding are ultimately at stake, including money for school lunch programs that provide meals to 30 million children nationwide and food stamps that support about 40 million Americans living in low-income households.

“As the Trump Administration tries to use essential programs and billions in funding as leverage to advance their hateful, discriminatory agenda, California continues to fight to uphold the law and ensure that our communities can continue to access the funding they need to thrive,” said California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta in a statement.

The policy shift from the United States Department of Agriculture marks another effort by the president to force left-leaning states to submit to his positions on hot-button political and cultural issues to receive government funding. California’s current budget relies on $174.5 billion in federal dollars, or roughly one-third of the overall state budget funds. The funding conditions from the USDA relate to gender ideology, women and girls’ sports and immigration, according to the lawsuit.

States argue that the conditions do not explain what activities are prohibited for entities that receive grants. The USDA did not cite any law allowing the organization to impose anti-discrimination policies that go beyond federal law, the suit states. The states that joined the lawsuit contend that they are left with the “unlawful” choice of adhering to the conditions or risk losing up to $74 billion in collective federal assistance from the USDA.

U.S. District Judge Myong Joun approved a preliminary injunction Friday and is expected to issue a memorandum later explaining the decision, according to the Associated Press. Author and CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti attempts to answer some questions about rebuilding communities in his new book about the Palisades Fire — and names a motive for a quick rebuild: the Olympic games coming to Los Angeles in 2028.

Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten. Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito sit down with Dominican-American singer, actress, and Latin Grammy-nominated artist Leslie Grace for a wide-ranging conversation about music, movies, and what it means to be Latino in Hollywood today.





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Administration's SNAP Restrictions Hit Legal RoadblockA U.S. District Judge has granted a preliminary injunction against the USDA's new funding conditions.

Read more »

Judge halts Trump administration efforts to impose conditions on SNAPSNAP is a major part of the U.S. social safety net, helping about 39 million Americans, about 1 in 9, buy groceries.

Read more »

Judge halts Trump SNAP state restrictions: What to knowA federal judge halted the Trump administration’s efforts to force states to comply with certain conditions in order to get billions of dollars in SNAP funding.

Read more »

Biden-Appointed Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Conditional SNAP Funding RuleA federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from requiring states to comply with specific policy conditions related to gender ideology, immigration, and transgender athletes to receive SNAP benefits funding. The ruling came after 20 Democratic-led states sued, arguing the conditions were vague and politically motivated. The administration claimed the move was necessary to combat fraud, citing billions in potential savings.

Read more »