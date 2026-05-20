Judge Orders White House Staff, Advisers to Comply with Presidential Records Law

In response to a lawsuit filed by the American Historical Association and another watchdog group, a federal judge ordered most White House employees to preserve presidential records covered by the Presidential Records Act.

A federal judge ordered White House staff and President Trump's top advisers to comply with a law that requires certain presidential records to be preserved.

The law was enacted in the wake of the Watergate scandal and established public ownership of presidential records. It governing the records of the president, vice president, and certain parts of the Executive Office of the President. In their lawsuit, the American Historical Association and American Oversight, a government watchdog group, warned there was strong reason to believe Mr. Trump would attempt to keep presidential records when his term ends in January 2029.

The groups pointed to his decision at the end of his first term in early 2021 to hold onto 15 boxes of records, which the Archives fought for months to get back. Two historical and government oversight groups, the American Historical Association and American Oversight, as well as the Freedom of the Press Foundation, were the ones who asked the judge to order White House officials to comply with the Presidential Records Act and preserve records





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Presidential Records Act Presidential Records Presidential Records Preservation Watergate Scandal Warren Commission Congressional Investigation Democrat Party Republican Party Judicial Review Judicial Branch Presidential Accountability

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