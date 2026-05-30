Judge orders Tuscaloosa County Jail to forcibly medicate suspect in deadly DCH shooting after disturbing incidents

A Tuscaloosa County judge has ordered jail staff to involuntarily medicate the man accused of shooting and killing a nurse in a hospital parking lot, after he exhibited what jail staff described as dangerous and uncooperative behavior.

) - A Tuscaloosa County judge has ordered jail staff to involuntarily medicate the man accused of shooting and killing a nurse in a hospital parking lot, after he exhibited what jail staff described as dangerous and uncooperative behavior.

Circuit Judge Allen W. May, Jr. signed the order Friday, May 29, 2026, in the case of Matthew Taylor, 41, who has been held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail since May 12, 2026. Since his arrival, Taylor has remained on suicide watch in a solo holding cell and has been under the care of the jail’s mental health team.

According to court documents, Taylor has repeatedly refused food and has refused to take prescribed oral medications intended to stabilize his mental health. GRAPHIC: The actions described may be disturbing or graphic in nature to some readers. The situation escalated dramatically on May 24, 2026, when jail staff observed Taylor consuming and smearing feces on himself and throughout his cell.

Staff attempted to gain his compliance through verbal commands and deployed OC powder directly at him, but it had no effect.

“His actions were abnormal; he did not seem affected by the OC Powder even after direct OC contact was made,” the incident report states. Jail staff, wearing Tyvek biohazard suits, ultimately entered the cell using a shield, pinned Taylor against the wall, and administered an emergency injection of Haldol 5mg, Ativan 2mg, and Benadryl 50mg. Taylor also sustained multiple cuts from the metal bed while thrashing around in the unsanitary cell.

Corporal Bottomlee, who led the response, noted that tasers were also considered but ruled out. A mental health officer had previously advised that Taylor’s body mass index would allow him to fight through a taser deployment. Dr. Marisa Giggie, a psychiatrist providing services at the Tuscaloosa County Jail, wrote to May on May 26, formally requesting a court-ordered involuntary medication order.

“It is my medical opinion, by clear and convincing evidence, that he has a serious mental illness as well as a severe personality disorder and that his dangerous behaviors are a result of both of these factors in the context of his legal situation,” Giggie wrote. May granted the request, citing the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1990 ruling in Washington v.

Harper, which held that the Due Process Clause permits the state to treat a prison inmate who has a serious mental illness with antipsychotic drugs against his will, if the inmate is dangerous to himself or others and the treatment is in the inmate’s medical interest.

“This court hereby finds that the Defendant in this case is a danger to himself and to other individuals, whether they be staff or inmates at Tuscaloosa County Jail,” May wrote in the order. Immediately notify the court of the medication regimen they plan to pursue with Taylor. Vitamins sold at Amazon, TikTok, Walmart, Target recalled for salmonella riskThis Day in History: John F. Kennedy is born





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