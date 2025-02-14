Judge Orders Temporary Lift on USAID Funding Freeze

A federal judge ruled that the Trump administration must temporarily lift a three-week funding freeze on U.S. aid and development work worldwide, citing the severe damage the shutdown has caused to nonprofits and other organizations involved in delivering aid. This marks the second major setback for the Trump administration in its efforts to dismantle USAID.

A federal judge ruled on Thursday that the Trump administration must temporarily lift a three-week funding freeze on U.S. aid and development work worldwide. The judge cited the severe damage the sudden shutdown has inflicted on nonprofits and other organizations that assist in carrying out U.S. assistance overseas. This court decision marks the second significant setback for the Trump administration in its efforts to dismantle the six-decade-old U.S.

Agency for International Development (USAID). President Donald Trump and his ally, Elon Musk, have accused USAID of deviating from Trump's agenda. Thursday's ruling by the U.S. district court in Washington is the first to directly address what aid groups and others have described as a sudden and complete halt in USAID funding for programs abroad. The funding cutoff has left contractors, farmers, and suppliers in both the U.S. and globally without hundreds of millions of dollars in payment for work already completed, prompting widespread layoffs within those enterprises. Judge Amir Ali issued the temporary order in response to a lawsuit filed by two organizations, the AIDS Vaccine Advocacy Coalition and the Global Health Council, representing health organizations receiving U.S. funds for their work abroad. In his order, Ali acknowledged that the Trump administration argued it needed to suspend funding for the thousands of USAID aid programs operating internationally to conduct a thorough review of each program and determine its potential elimination. However, administration officials, according to the judge, failed to provide any justification for why a blanket suspension of all congressionally appropriated foreign aid, which caused widespread disruption and upheaval, was a logical precursor to reviewing individual programs. The judge further stated that lawyers representing the administration had not demonstrated a rational reason for disregarding the countless small and large businesses that would be forced to cease operations or face complete closure as a direct result of the funding freeze.The ruling also prohibits Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other Trump administration officials from enforcing stop-work orders that the administration and Musk have issued to companies and organizations involved in carrying out foreign aid contracts. The funding order applies to contracts that were active before Trump issued his January 20 executive order imposing a freeze on foreign assistance. Ali also refuted the Trump administration's claim that it was mitigating the impact of the funding freeze by offering waivers to allow funding to continue flowing to certain aid partners. Ali cited testimony that no such waiver system was in place and that the online payment system at USAID was non-functional. He declined a request from the health organizations to challenge Trump's executive order directly, limiting his ruling to temporarily blocking Rubio and other administration officials from enforcing it. Earlier on Thursday, a judge in a separate case concerning the Trump administration's dismantling of USAID and U.S. aid programs abroad ruled that his order halting the Trump administration's plans to remove all but a fraction of USAID staffers from their jobs worldwide will remain in effect for at least another week. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols issued this extension after a nearly three-hour hearing, much of which focused on the impact of abrupt orders by the Trump administration and Musk, who heads President Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, to place thousands of USAID workers on leave and freeze foreign aid funding. The judge stated that he intends to issue a written ruling in the coming days on whether the pause will continue. Nichols questioned the government extensively about ensuring the safety of employees on leave in high-risk overseas locations. When a Justice Department attorney could not provide detailed plans, the judge instructed him to file court documents after the hearing





