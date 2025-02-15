Judge Orders Temporary Halt to USAID Funding Freeze

A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to temporarily lift the freeze on all funding of USAID programs around the world. While this is seen as a crucial first step in restoring global health and development support, the practicalities of restarting projects remain unclear.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has ordered the Trump Administration to temporarily lift the freeze on all funding of USAID programs around the world. Judge Amir Ali wrote in his order that Trump Administration officials have not offered any explanation for why a blanket suspension of all congressionally appropriated foreign aid , which set off a shockwave and upended contracts with thousands of nonprofit groups, businesses and others, was a rational precursor to reviewing programs.

The order sets a Feb. 18 deadline for the administration to inform the court of the status of their compliance. For many in the international aid sector, the order is a crucial first step in the fight to retain global health and development support from the U.S. government. But how the funding will start flowing again is unclear. This is a very important legal victory, but what it means for programs on the ground is confusing and problematic, says Nina Schwalbe, who heads the global health think tank. In theory, the order to resume USAID funding is exactly what it sounds like, Schwalbe says. If implemented, anyone who received money from the agency before the suspension could presumably access those funds and continue their work for the duration of the Trump Administration's freeze on USAID funding for foreign aid programs – which was announced on January 20 and will be in force until mid-April. But this order is only temporary pending the findings of the program review. And unfreezing that money is not as easy as it sounds. In the wake of the Trump administration's freeze, thousands of staff and contractors have been fired or let go from USAID and locked out of its computer systems. So it's hard to understand who's going to actually turn the financing tap back on,' Schawlbe says. Even if USAID funds were to flow again over the next few weeks, it will be difficult to restart projects that were shut down, says Asia Russell, executive director of the AIDS Support Organization. The State Department on Feb. 1 allowed some treatments and testing to continue, many staff around the world were required to fire staff, close operations, sell their equipment and step away from their life-saving work,' Russell says. On a logistical level, it will take time for these projects to reopen, Schwalbe says. For starters, workers will need to be rehired, Oxfam America's senior legal and shareholder advocacy adviser. It will be hard for grantees, partners and other aid groups to rely on the Trump administration to actually give this aid out in response to the judge's ruling when we have seen cases where they'v





NPR / 🏆 96. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

USAID Foreign Aid Trump Administration Funding Freeze Judge's Ruling Global Health Development Support

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Judge Orders Temporary Lift on USAID Funding FreezeA federal judge ruled that the Trump administration must temporarily lift a three-week funding freeze on U.S. aid and development work worldwide, citing the severe damage the shutdown has caused to nonprofits and other organizations involved in delivering aid. This marks the second major setback for the Trump administration in its efforts to dismantle USAID.

Read more »

USAID Controversy Live Updates: Judge Orders Trump Administration To Temporarily Restore Foreign Aid FundingTrump has attacked the aid agency’s leadership, saying they were a “bunch of radical lunatics.”

Read more »

Judge Orders Trump Administration to Temporarily Lift USAID Funding FreezeA federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to temporarily lift a three-week funding freeze on U.S. aid and development work worldwide. The ruling cites the damage done to nonprofits and organizations that carry out U.S. assistance overseas.

Read more »

Judge Grants Temporary Restraining Order; Orders CDC, FDA, HHS Webpages To Be RestoredNewswire Editor is a Common Dreams staff position.

Read more »

Second federal judge orders temporary pause to Trump administration efforts to freeze fundingA second federal judge on Friday ordered a temporary pause in Trump administration efforts to freeze federal funding in the latest twist over the spending of…

Read more »

Second federal judge orders temporary pause to Trump administration efforts to freeze fundingA second federal judge has ordered a temporary pause in Trump administration efforts to freeze federal funding in the latest twist over the spending of trillions of dollars in grants and loans.

Read more »