Paris Judge Orders Psychiatric Evaluation of Hermès Heir Nicolas Puech in €14 Billion Stake Dispute

A Paris judge has mandated a psychiatric evaluation for Nicolas Puech to determine if he was vulnerable when his Hermès stake allegedly disappeared, impacting the legal case involving LVMH and Bernard Arnault.

A Paris judge has ordered a psychiatric evaluation of Nicolas Puech, the 83-year-old heir to the Hermès luxury group, to determine his mental state at the time his 6% stake in the company allegedly vanished. This judicial decision marks a critical turning point in a decades-long dispute involving LVMH and Bernard Arnault, focusing on whether the heir was exploited due to diminished mental capacity. The ruling seeks to assess whether Nicolas Puech was mentally vulnerable when his significant shareholding was transferred, a determination that could significantly alter the legal landscape for criminal liability in France. Specifically, the assessment aims to clarify if Puech's mental faculties were compromised, which is central to the charge of abusing a vulnerable person for financial gain.

The core mechanism of this legal battle hinges on the French offense of 'abuse of a vulnerable person,' which carries specific penalties for exploiting someone's diminished mental capacity for illicit financial gain. By ordering this evaluation, the judge is testing the threshold for criminal liability, as proving abuse of vulnerability can be legally more straightforward than proving complex financial fraud or conspiracy. If the psychiatric team concludes that Nicolas Puech was indeed vulnerable and that his condition was exploited, it would lower the evidentiary bar for prosecutors to pursue charges against those involved in the transfer of his shares.

Also read Judge Dismisses Young Thug And Birdman From 2015 Tour Bus Shooting Lawsuit

The saga traces its roots back to the early 2000s when LVMH, the luxury conglomerate led by billionaire Bernard Arnault, began quietly accumulating shares in Hermès. This process reportedly involved collaboration with Eric Freymond, the late Swiss wealth manager who handled Nicolas Puech's assets. Nicolas Puech claims he only discovered in 2022 that his shares had disappeared after he severed ties with Eric Freymond, whom he had trusted implicitly for decades. Freymond died in 2025 and had previously denied any wrongdoing during questioning by Paris prosecutors regarding the transactions.

Puech stated in a 2025 interview with L'Express that he blindly trusted his wealth manager, noting that Freymond held all the signatures in his name and drafted all the documents. This long period of trust explains why he did not act sooner and supports his claim that he was vulnerable. For LVMH, this timeline raises questions about whether Puech's own negligence or Freymond's actions are to blame, rather than any LVMH scheme. The judge's cognitive assessment will likely probe whether Puech understood the transactions at the time, a fact central to both the criminal and civil proceedings.

Advertisement

LVMH and Bernard Arnault maintain that they never attempted to acquire Nicolas Puech's Hermès shares through arrangements involving Eric Freymond. While they acknowledge cooperating with Eric Freymond to build a stake in Hermès, they assert that any purchase of Nicolas Puech's shares would have been unintentional. Neither LVMH nor Bernard Arnault has been placed under formal investigation in the parallel criminal probe, and LVMH categorically denies any wrongdoing in the matter. LVMH acknowledged in a June filing that it worked with Freymond to build a stake but insisted any purchase of Puech's shares would have been unintentional.

While LVMH and Bernard Arnault remain outside formal suspect status, prosecutors have focused their scrutiny on Eric Freymond and Swiss lawyer Alexandre Montavon, who advised LVMH on building its stake. Alexandre Montavon was placed under formal investigation in May on suspicion of complicity in the misappropriation of Nicolas Puech's shares. He has denied any wrongdoing and has appealed the judge's order requiring him to undergo cognitive tests to assess his involvement. Montavon's appeal adds a layer of procedural complexity; if successful, it could delay the assessment.

Nicolas Puech has filed a civil suit against LVMH and Bernard Arnault, seeking €14 billion ($15.5 billion) in damages from whoever is found responsible in the ongoing investigation. This massive claim underscores the high stakes for all parties involved, as the outcome of the psychiatric evaluation will likely dictate the viability of both the criminal and civil proceedings. The case has drawn international attention, echoing the notorious Bettencourt affair involving the late L'Oréal heiress Liliane Bettencourt, which similarly highlighted the legal complexities of abusing vulnerable individuals.

The case has drawn comparisons to the Bettencourt affair, in which the late L'Oréal heiress Liliane Bettencourt's mental decline was exploited by those around her. That scandal tarnished reputations and led to legal reforms. For LVMH, the parallel is unwelcome: it evokes an image of a powerful conglomerate preying on a vulnerable heir. Reuters reported in September that LVMH paid Freymond at least $20 million in fees, keeping the spotlight on LVMH's past tactics and raising the reputational risk for the company.

Advertisement

Hermès itself is not accused of wrongdoing, but the case dredges up a bitter chapter in its history. LVMH's stealth accumulation of up to 23% of Hermès in the 2000s triggered a fierce corporate battle and ultimately a 2014 agreement to unwind the stake. The saga has since become a cautionary tale about corporate governance and the limits of aggressive M&A in the luxury world. For investors, the case is a reminder that family-controlled luxury houses like Hermès remain vulnerable to external pressures, and that legal disputes involving their shareholders can create uncertainty.

The immediate focus will be on the psychiatric assessment of Puech. Its findings could shape the direction of the criminal probe and, by extension, the civil suit. Prosecutors continue to investigate Freymond's role, though his death in 2025 complicates efforts to hold him accountable. For LVMH and Arnault, the key question is whether the investigation moves closer to formal charges. So far, they have not been placed under formal investigation, but the case remains a reputational overhang.

The final results of the psychiatric assessment will determine if Nicolas Puech understood the transactions at the time, influencing whether the case proceeds on grounds of exploitation rather than mere financial dispute. This development continues to shape the corporate governance and legal reputation of some of the world's most prominent luxury brands. The case warrants close attention from senior management at LVMH and Hermès, as well as luxury-sector investors, because it touches on corporate governance, reputational risk and the potential for criminal liability.