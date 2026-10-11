Judge orders psychiatric exam for Thomas Markle on child pornography charge

A federal judge in Tampa has ordered a psychiatric evaluation for Thomas Markle, 82, the estranged father of Meghan Markle, to determine if he is mentally competent to face a child pornography charge.

A federal judge has ordered a psychiatric evaluation for Thomas Markle, the 82-year-old estranged father of Meghan Markle, to determine if he is mentally fit to stand trial on a child pornography charge.

US Magistrate Judge Lindsay Griffin in Tampa issued a two-page order on Friday, citing Markle's health condition, advanced age, and lack of recall as reasons to question his competency. The judge found reasonable cause to believe Markle may suffer from a mental disease or defect rendering him mentally incompetent to the extent that he is unable to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings against him or to assist properly in his defense.

Also read Florida Judge Orders Psychiatric Evaluation for Meghan Markle's Father Amid Child Pornography Charges

Markle was arrested on Friday by FBI agents at the retirement home where he lives in Lakeland, Florida. He is charged with one federal count of possessing child sexual abuse material. The Justice Department alleges Markle kept child sexual abuse material, including sexually explicit photographs of himself with prepubescent girls, in two Los Angeles-area storage units he rented for nearly two decades.

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Explicit photos found in storage units

The material included two explicit photographs of himself posed with a naked underage girl and other images of him with children in various stages of undress. One of the photos showed a naked girl in a room that appears to be part of a motel chain in the Philippines, where Markle previously resided. Federal agents seized the material, part of a cache of slides, film negatives, and books, from storage units Markle had rented in Los Angeles since 2008.

Pictures of child sex abuse have also allegedly been found at Markle's former home in the Philippines and at a storage unit he rented in Mexico. The Baja California State Attorney General's Office in Mexico confirmed that a search was conducted on October 29 after a report via the 911 emergency line. During the operation, three old magazines and VHS tapes containing child pornography were discovered.

The evidence and case files were referred to the Attorney General's Office, which will handle the follow-up. A spokesperson for the Philippine National Police told CBS News that they launched an investigation after Markle's personal items were turned over to law enforcement by his son, Thomas Markle Jr. Markle Jr. told The Sun tabloid last month that he reported the images to police in the Philippines and contacted the FBI.

Son Thomas Markle Jr severs ties

I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years, but that stops now, Markle Jr. said. I won't speak to my father ever again unless I'm called to give evidence against him. Markle was previously released on personal recognizance and was ordered to submit to home detention and electronic monitoring. He is also not permitted to travel outside the Middle District of Florida and the Central District of California.

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No plea was entered during Friday's hearing. The judge appointed Dr. Amie Gerodimos, a forensic psychiatrist, to conduct an independent psychiatric exam of Markle and to render a diagnosis of his condition with a finding on his mental fitness to stand trial. The Tampa-based federal public defender assigned to represent Markle, Mary Claire Wolf, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Commenting on the case on Friday, FBI Director Kash Patel said Markle targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions. Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, said in a statement that these allegations are extremely serious, and we will prosecute Mr. Markle to the fullest extent of federal law. Markle had been living in Cebu in the Philippines until reportedly returning to the United States this year. He has denied the claims against him, calling them sick lies.