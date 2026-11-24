More than a year after a federal receiver assumed control of the Hinds County jail, a federal judge on Monday gave the county and the U.S. Justice Department until Dec. 22 to establish a process of…

More than a year after a federal receiver took control of the Raymond Detention Center, nearly all of its 256 cells lack working lights and detainees are sleeping on mats in a common areaLook for the “Republish This Story” button underneath each story.

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Judge orders Hinds County and federal officials to work together on jail repairs by Molly Minta, Mississippi Today November 23, 2026 More than a year after a federal receiver assumed control of Hinds County’s Raymond Detention Center, a federal judge on Monday gave the county and the U.S. Justice Department until Dec. 22 to establish a process of fixing broken lights, locks and toilets. U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves set the deadline after hearing from Wendell France, the Maryland-based receiver, about the jail’s squalid conditions.

Nearly all of the jail’s 256 cells lack working lights, and more than a third lack working toilets, according to a report France submitted to the judge. Because so many cells are in disrepair, detainees are sleeping on mats in a common area, France told the judge. The jail is holding 466 people, nearly twice what France estimated to be its current capacity.

“We need to have something in place so that we all, including me, can be held accountable to these people who are being held and have not been convicted of a crime,” Reeves said. “The system in and of itself is completely over capacity without any real plans for how to reduce that population,” said France, who attended the meeting virtually because of flight problems.

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Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the county has begun posting job vacancies for the new jail, which remains on track to open in December. But hiring remains a challenge at the detention center, according to France, who said he is struggling to hire competent people who want to work at the facility. Without adequate staffing, he said, detainees would damage newly repaired fixtures.

“Replacing lights will only allow the lights to be destroyed again,” France said. A more lasting fix, France said, would require installing “corrections-grade” materials. He called the county’s maintenance system just as disjointed as its criminal justice system. “It’s very frustrating,” he said.

Nick Morisani, an attorney hired by Hinds County to challenge the federal consent decree, said the county was hearing France’s frustrations about its maintenance process for the first time. Morisani did not directly respond to Reeves when the judge asked if the county agreed that the lack of lights posed a safety hazard. He said he had not done research but could offer his opinion, although he did not.

“Give me your personal opinion as to whether or not you turn your children’s lights off at night so they can go to sleep? ” Reeves said. The judge also asked for an update on a criminal justice coordinating committee to reduce a backlog of cases – a crucial but neglected part of the original settlement Hinds County signed after the Justice Department sued in 2016 over jail conditions.

John Hall, an attorney for the sheriff, said stakeholders in the county’s justice system had discussed forming the committee but that the plans remained vague. “It’s kind of like that trip that doesn’t get out of the text message thread,” he said. Another idea that has yet to materialize: Hinds County officials have been asking cities to help cover the cost of housing people they send to the jail.

Tony Gaylor, the board of supervisors attorney, told Reeves that only the state-run Capitol Police and the town of Terry had agreed to pay. But discussions with the city of Jackson were continuing. Gaylor said the county hopes the city will use some of its Model Cities Initiative funding to offset costs. This article first appeared on Mississippi Today and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

A Hinds County Sheriff’s Office van passes by the entrance to the Hinds County Detention Facility in Raymond, Miss. , Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. On Friday, July 29, U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves, placed the center into receivership after citing “severely deficient” conditions at the facility.

More than a year after a federal receiver assumed control of Hinds County’s Raymond Detention Center, a federal judge on Monday gave the county and the U.S. Justice Department until Dec. 22 to establish a process of fixing broken lights, locks and toilets. U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves set the deadline after hearing from Wendell France, the Maryland-based receiver, about the jail’s squalid conditions.

Nearly all of the jail’s 256 cells lack working lights, and more than a third lack working toilets, according to a report France submitted to the judge. Because so many cells are in disrepair, detainees are sleeping on mats in a common area, France told the judge. The jail is holding 466 people, nearly twice what France estimated to be its current capacity.

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“We need to have something in place so that we all, including me, can be held accountable to these people who are being held and have not been convicted of a crime,” Reeves said. Hinds County jail receiver Wendell France Sr. walks to the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse in Jackson on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026.

“The system in and of itself is completely over capacity without any real plans for how to reduce that population,” said France, who attended the meeting virtually because of flight problems. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the county has begun posting job vacancies for the new jail, which remains on track to open in December.

But hiring remains a challenge at the detention center, according to France, who said he is struggling to hire competent people who want to work at the facility. Without adequate staffing, he said, detainees would damage newly repaired fixtures. A more lasting fix, France said, would require installing “corrections-grade” materials. He called the county’s maintenance system just as disjointed as its criminal justice system.

Nick Morisani, an attorney hired by Hinds County to challenge the federal consent decree, said the county was hearing France’s frustrations about its maintenance process for the first time. Morisani did not directly respond to Reeves when the judge asked if the county agreed that the lack of lights posed a safety hazard. He said he had not done research but could offer his opinion, although he did not.

“Give me your personal opinion as to whether or not you turn your children’s lights off at night so they can go to sleep? ” Reeves said. The judge also asked for an update on a criminal justice coordinating committee to reduce a backlog of cases – a crucial but neglected part of the original settlement Hinds County signed after the Justice Department sued in 2016 over jail conditions.

John Hall, an attorney for the sheriff, said stakeholders in the county’s justice system had discussed forming the committee but that the plans remained vague. Another idea that has yet to materialize: Hinds County officials have been asking cities to help cover the cost of housing people they send to the jail. Tony Gaylor, the board of supervisors attorney, told Reeves that only the state-run Capitol Police and the town of Terry had agreed to pay.

But discussions with the city of Jackson were continuing. Gaylor said the county hopes the city will use some of its Model Cities Initiative funding to offset costs. Molly Minta is a reporter on Mississippi Today’s JXN desk with a particular focus on public safety and quality-of-life issues. Her reporting has been recognized by The Green Eyeshades, the Mississippi Press Association, and the Education Writers Association.

Molly earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida. She lives in central Jackson. We use our own and third-party cookies and similar technologies to enhance and personalize your experience, analyze use of our website, and conduct marketing.

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