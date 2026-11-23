Criminal proceedings against a former Utah lawmaker moved to the next stage Monday as Trevor Lee appeared before the judge overseeing his case.

Former state Rep. Trevor Lee, R-Layton, appears in court in Salt Lake City on Monday on fraud charges. SALT LAKE CITY — Criminal proceedings against a former Utah lawmaker moved to the next stage Monday as Trevor Lee appeared before the judge overseeing his case.

Lee, 35, a Republican from Layton, stood with his attorneys as 3rd District Judge Joel Ferre set another hearing for Feb. 1, 2027 at 9 a.m. Lee's appearance was brief, and nothing else was said regarding the case. Lee has not entered a plea.

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The former state legislator, who served in the Utah House of Representatives from 2023 until his resignation in September, isThe Utah Attorney General's Office alleged that Lee forged documents related to a mortgage application and"misrepresented his employment" with a company to obtain a loan for a home he built in Layton. Lee and his attorneys declined to comment following the hearing.

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He similarly declined to say anything last month during hisalleged Lee had committed check fraud in the past — and promised to help one of them obtain a government contract in exchange for a cash advance.that two subcontractors who worked on the home said in May they were still owed $165,000 for foundation work they did in 2024. Why this lawmaker wants to improve glass recycling in Utah