L.A. Superior Court Judge Brock T. Hammond mandates forensic analysis of Hydee Feldstein Soto's devices and imposes sanctions for non-compliance with subpoenas regarding Michelle McGinnis firing.

L.A. County Superior Court Judge Brock T. Hammond has issued a directive requiring a forensic search of outgoing Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto's personal and work devices. This legal order targets the retrieval of messages concerning former top prosecutor Michelle McGinnis, who alleges she was fired for reporting illegal conduct by the city attorney.

The judge's ruling follows a finding earlier this month that Feldstein Soto evaded compliance with a subpoena and a court order directing her to hand over specific messages. Judge Hammond explicitly stated that the outgoing city attorney provided insufficient or nonexistent explanations for the records that were missing from her production.

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As part of the enforcement mechanism, the court ordered both Feldstein Soto and Denise Mills, one of her chief deputies, to each pay a $1,000 penalty to the court for non-compliance. These financial sanctions serve as a direct consequence for the failure to adhere to judicial mandates regarding the discovery process in the ongoing litigation.

In a sworn statement, Feldstein Soto asserted that she did not withhold or delete any text messages related to the case. She suggested the potential loss of data resulted from exceeding her iCloud storage plan, though she admitted she had not confirmed this technical limitation. Judge Hammond rejected this defense, writing that he was not persuaded by her explanation for the missing evidence.

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Michelle McGinnis, who ran the criminal branch of the City Attorney's Office from May 2023 to April 2024, alleges that the disciplinary actions against her were retaliation for objecting to conduct by Feldstein Soto that she claims was illegal. McGinnis was placed on leave in April 2024 and subsequently fired in January 2025, according to the court ruling.

The Los Angeles City Council denied these retaliation claims, stating that McGinnis was disciplined for engaging in outside work without permission. City lawyers described a pattern of insubordination and argued in recent filings that the court never had the authority to enforce the subpoena at issue, nor to order a search of city-owned devices since the city itself is not a party in the specific case.

However, the legal landscape shifted when Judge Hammond previously ruled that the city's evidence fell far short of conclusively establishing that McGinnis was disciplined for legitimate reasons. The judge noted that the city had provided no admissible evidence supporting its claims, which allowed McGinnis's lawsuit to continue moving forward through the judicial system.

Further complicating the situation are allegations from an employee within the city's Ethics Commission investigation team. This employee claims that after the latest ruling, Feldstein Soto illegally withdrew $1,000 from city taxpayer funds to pay the imposed sanctions. The employee alleged the money was taken from the petty cash account for the City Attorney's Office.

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LAist reviewed documentation of the complaint to the Ethics Commission but has not independently confirmed the withdrawal. The newspaper has an active request to the City Attorney's Office for records of the alleged withdrawal. Karen Richardson, the spokesperson for Feldstein Soto, confirmed that the office received the request and will produce responsive documents in accordance with CPRA timeframes.

The controversy arises as Feldstein Soto wraps up her final weeks in office after leading the department for four years. She ran for reelection in June but did not make the runoff. Marissa Roy, an attorney with the state Attorney General's Office, was elected as the next Los Angeles City Attorney and is scheduled to take office in mid-December.

If a jury finds that retaliation occurred in the firing of Michelle McGinnis, or if the city chooses to settle the case, taxpayers could be held financially liable. The outcome of the forensic search and subsequent trial will determine the validity of the retaliation claims and the justification for the disciplinary actions taken against the former prosecutor.