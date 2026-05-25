Judge Nicholas Rowland's controversial sentencing decisions

Judge Nicholas Rowland has been criticized for his lenient sentencing decisions, including sparing a teenage traveller rape gang from detention, not jailing a sex offender caught with extreme pornography, and giving a speeding drug driver who killed a cyclist less than two years in prison.

The judge who spared the teenage traveller rape gang from detention did not jail a sex offender caught with extreme pornography and gave a speeding drug driver who killed a cyclist less than two years in prison.

Judge Nicholas Rowland, who has been heavily criticised over the Hampshire rape trial, gave Daniel Rushton a community order after the convicted sex offender was caught with extreme pornography. In another case, he jailed a drug driver for just 21 months after killing a man. Kornel Marcinek smashed into Joe Burton from behind in his BMW while high on marijuana and driving at 37mph in a 30mph zone. Electrician Mr Burton, 33, from Southampton, had been married for three months.

The three teenage travellers convicted of rape following a five-week trial at Southampton Crown Court were spared jail despite the horrific nature of the attacks they carried out. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp said: 'This judge should be fired. Letting off repeat gang rapists with no prison sentence is appalling. The sick youths who did this even filmed themselves and laughed while gang raping school girls.

They should be jailed – as punishment and as a deterrent. Otherwise others will think they can do this with impunity. Now it turns out the judge who let them off has form for leniency in similar cases. It's clear to me that this judge should not be allowed to continue.





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Judge Nicholas Rowland Teenage Traveller Rape Gang Sex Offender Extreme Pornography Speeding Drug Driver Killing A Cyclist Community Order Suspended Sentence Sexual Communication With A Child Online Bestiality Driving While High On Marijuana Rape Indecent Images Of A Child Lamping Theft From A Cruise Ship Leniency In Similar Cases Form For Leniency Repeated Gang Rapists Sending To The Attorney General For Review

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