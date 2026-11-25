Washington State Commission on Judicial Conduct sanctions Judge Monty Cobb for remarks blaming Native communities for violence during a Mason County sentencing hearing.

Mason County Superior Court Judge Monty Cobb has accepted an official admonishment following a disciplinary finding by the Washington State Commission on Judicial Conduct. The sanction addresses inappropriate remarks Cobb made regarding Indigenous communities during a homicide sentencing hearing on February 13. The Commission determined that these comments violated established judicial conduct rules regarding impartiality and bias.

Courtroom Remarks Draw Immediate Criticism

Cobb's comments were made during the sentencing of Dale Red Hawk Laclair, a member of the Skokomish Tribe who pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter. During the proceedings, Cobb stated that he saw way too many acts of violence from the Native community. He told the court that this violence seemed disproportionate and that it was sad, noting that such acts happened everywhere but appeared excessive coming from that specific community. Two attendees at the hearing filed formal complaints with the Commission after witnessing these remarks.

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Commission Investigates and Issues Sanction

The Washington State Commission on Judicial Conduct investigated the complaints and issued a disciplinary order on November 20. According to the order, witnesses described an audible gasp in the courtroom after Cobb delivered his statement. The Commission concluded that Cobb's words could reasonably be perceived as blaming Native American communities for the violence they suffer. This perception created an appearance of bias, which is strictly prohibited under the Code of Judicial Conduct. The admonishment serves as a written warning and is the lowest level of sanction available to the Commission.

Judge Defends Intent But Accepts Penalty

Judge Monty Cobb accepted the sanction and stated he would learn from the incident. In his written response, Cobb defended his remarks as an attempt to recognize the trauma experienced by Indigenous communities rather than an expression of racial bias. He argued that his views were rooted in personal experience and research. Cobb expressed regret that his statement was received negatively, clarifying that it was never his intent to say violence was a result of the Native community. He believed acknowledging these realities was necessary to validate the suffering of the victim's family.

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Case Background and Sentencing Details

The legal case involved the killing of Paul William Peterson Jr. at his home on the Skokomish reservation in northern Mason County. Court documents indicate that Dale Red Hawk Laclair struck Peterson in the head with a cinder block. Both men were members of the Skokomish Tribe and were longtime friends related by marriage. Prosecutors reported that both individuals were intoxicated at the time of the incident. The case unfolded amid heightened tensions between the Skokomish Tribal government and Mason County, with some tribal members raising concerns about racism in the investigation.

Prosecution and Final Sentence Outcome

Prosecutors initially charged Laclair with second-degree murder but reduced the charge to second-degree manslaughter as part of a plea agreement. This agreement allowed the defense to argue for any sentence while prosecutors recommended a maximum of 78 months in prison. Laclair's standard sentencing range was calculated at 21 to 27 months. The reduction in charges and the plea deal were central to the legal proceedings where Cobb's controversial remarks were made. The admonishment ensures Cobb is cautioned against similar conduct in future judicial proceedings.